David Walliams confirms Little Britain will return

David Walliams has stated that hit comedy sketch present Little Britain will “definitely” be making a comeback.

The sequence started on BBC Radio four in 2000 earlier than leaping to the small display screen three years later, starring Walliams and co-creator Matt Lucas in quite a lot of roles.

The sequence noticed a quick revival final 12 months when it returned to the airwaves for a one-off particular about Brexit, however a full tv sequence might now be on the playing cards.

Walliams advised The Solar: “I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.”

He added: “We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging.”

In response to viewers who really feel that among the characters on Little Britain are inappropriate, Walliams defined that he would “definitely do it differently” in in the present day’s cultural panorama.

Within the authentic sequence, Walliams portrayed a middle-aged black girl named Desiree, whereas Lucas performed a severely disabled man referred to as Andy amongst different characters.

Lucas advised Large Challenge in 2017: “I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved.”

Little Britain is obtainable to stream on BritBox.