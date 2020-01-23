David Walliams could debut new Little Britain character at National Television Awards

David Walliams confirmed yesterday that Little Britain would “definitely” be returning to our screens – and it appears followers gained’t have lengthy to attend earlier than they get their first style of the revived sketch present.

It’s been reported that the Britain’s Received Expertise star will use his presenting spot at subsequent week’s Nationwide Tv Awards to debut a brand-new character.

The Solar claims that the comic and kids’s guide writer will “open the ceremony with a skit with what may be a new character.”

Walliams introduced earlier within the week that he and comedy associate Matt Lucas can be bringing again the present – though he added that it could have to be up to date to replicate trendy attitudes.

He instructed The Solar, “I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.”

Final yr noticed a one-off radio particular of the present on the theme of Brexit, with Walliams describing the response to the present as “great”, claiming that that was “encouraging.”

Lucas has additionally agreed that any up to date model of the present must reduce out among the extra offensive elements of the unique run – due each to a shift in cultural attitudes and the evolution of his personal views.

It stays unclear precisely when and the place we will count on to see a full collection of the present, however the debut of a brand new character is definitely sure to extend anticipation…