David Walliams: “I’ve always tried to make things feel a little bit naughty”

What if the actual story solely begins when the fairytale ends?

That’s the premise behind Sky’s new festive comedy After Ever After, which stars Sian Gibson as Cinderella and David Walliams as Prince “Charmo” Charming. Sadly, as Charmo and his friends bust out a laughably unhealthy (and terribly lengthy) dance routine to MC Hammer on the wedding ceremony, Cinderella begins to grasp that her new husband will not be her excellent match in any case. Particularly as a result of he retains calling her “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty”…

When is Cinderella: After Ever After on Sky this Christmas?

The perfect youngsters’s audiobooks to obtain on Audible

Even worse, Cinderella’s depraved stepmother (Celia Imrie) has give you an evil plan to marry the doddery King (Tom Courtenay) and take over the dominion; Cinderella and her trusty mouse Buttons (Kevin Bishop) should save him from her clutches.

Naturally, there are additionally heaps of bathroom jokes – and even a personality farting herself to demise. However there are some intelligent traces in there, too.

“I’ve all the time thought, when I attempt to write youngsters’s books, I don’t need to make them kid-sy, “mentioned Walliams, who co-created and wrote the drama alongside Tim Inman, Steve Dawson and Andrew Dawson.

“I mean, there are things that are whimsical and lovely, like Beatrix Potter or something – you go, ‘Oh that’s lovely, but it’s quite whimsical, isn’t it?’ But that’s not the sort of thing I try to write.”

The Britain’s Bought Expertise choose and Little Britain star can also be a bestselling youngsters’s creator of books together with Gangster Granny, The Boy within the Gown and Grandpa’s Nice Escape.

“I’ve always thought I wanted a bit of an edge, because when I was growing up I always wanted to watch the things that I wasn’t allowed to watch,” he mentioned. “I always wanted to stay up and watch Not The Nine O’Clock News or The Young Ones or something; I wanted to watch Monty Python films and Mel Brooks films. So I’ve always tried to make things feel a little bit naughty. I think kids respond to that.”

He added: “It’s nice to do something for kids that’s got a bit of an edge to it. I always think the best things for kids work for the grown-ups too.”

And the rags-to-riches whirlwind romance of Cinderella was the perfect start line for After Ever After.

“Actually if you think about the end point of the story, there’s lots still to tell,” he mentioned. “The wicked stepmother’s still alive, the ugly sisters are still alive, you know – Cinderella has just met Prince Charming, how is that marriage going to work out?”

This model of the basic story is much less “traditional” – reflecting a extra trendy mindset: “Now people are much more likely to question whether it’s a good idea to meet someone at a ball and immediately marry them, because their name is Charming and they’re kind of good looking. Well – not in this version!”

“The old Cinderella’s a bit wet isn’t she?” added Sian Gibson, who determined to participate after her personal younger daughter learn (and liked) the script.

“I feel it’s good to have a feisty Cinderella who questions every thing, fairly than within the unique [where] she meets this man and will get married the following day. I feel lately your Moanas and your Frozens, there’s extra to those ladies than simply wanting a person on the finish of the day; they need greater than that.

“I think what’s nice about this, as well: it’s not just about the relationship. Cinderella is trying to save the king and that’s the other storyline going through it… and I just think it’s a nicer message.”

Cinderella: After Ever After will air on Tuesday 24th December 2019 at 8pm on Sky One and NOW TV, with a repeat on Christmas Day at 5pm