David Walliams speaks to Event ahead of the National Television Awards

‘Sure, I’m a workaholic,’ says the author, actor and comic David Walliams, attempting to clarify why he by no means appears to cease. ‘I feel so lucky to have had the success I’ve had and I really feel like I’ve started working laborious to maintain it.’

The co-star of Little Britain and choose on Britain’s Bought Expertise is about to star in a brand new film with Sir Michael Caine, he famously swam the Channel for charity and he has written among the nation’s best-loved books for kids. Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink and The Boy In The Gown – amongst many others – have bought thousands and thousands and made him a fortune, so Walliams may give all of it up and take issues straightforward any time he likes. As an alternative he’ll take the stage on the O2 area later this month to current the distinguished Nationwide Tv Awards, in entrance of his most well-known friends, a stay viewers of hundreds and the thousands and thousands of individuals watching at dwelling. Why can’t he simply sit back?

‘I feel like I’m making a physique of labor, in order that’s thrilling,’ he says. ‘I like working. I just feel like I’ve been given a tremendous alternative to have a profession. You don’t wish to simply squander it by kind of turning your again on it.’

He sounds surprisingly nervous, given the size of his success. ‘If I was very secure in my talent I probably wouldn’t achieve this a lot,’ admits Walliams, an enormous man with an enormous, cheeky and playful public persona who occurs to be dressed all in black at this time and able to reveal his severe aspect, only for a second. He has skilled melancholy prior to now, however says that working helps. ‘Writing is a good distraction, because you’re doing one thing artistic. You’re in a fantasy world and also you’re dreaming up characters. The beauty of kids’s books is that the one restrict is your creativeness. A number of the greatest kids’s books are essentially the most imaginative books ever written: Alice In Wonderland, The Wizard Of Oz, Harry Potter…’

To date, Walliams has bought 37 million copies of his books, the newest of which is The Beast Of Buckingham Palace. He’s been in contrast with the legendary Roald Dahl, however says: ‘No, I’m not him. I’m the Poundland Roald Dahl! I really like his work.’

As host of the 25th Nationwide Tv Awards (NTAs), he’s taking over from Dermot O’Leary. ‘I think Dermot’s a superb presenter,’ says Walliams, ‘the ultimate safe pair of hands. I’m a unique beast, aren’t I? I’m very a lot a beast!’

He laughs, as a result of Walliams got here to fame alongside Matt Lucas with the edgy, saucy sketch present Little Britain, whose over-the-top characters embrace Daffyd Thomas (‘I’m the one homosexual within the village!’) the errant Vicky Pollard (‘Yeah but no but…’) and Andy Pipkin, who pretends to be wheelchair-bound in order that his carer Lou Todd will take care of him. Will he deliver a few of that mischievous perspective to the NTAs? ‘Obviously I want to try and make it as funny as I possibly can and maybe more anarchic than before.’

In that case, will Walliams roast the celebrities like Ricky Gervais has finished so notoriously on the Golden Globes? ‘Our tone is very different. I think you need some jokes at your own expense and probably a few at other people’s expense, however not ones which are going to upset them. Ones which are going to make them snort. In the event that they’re not laughing when the digital camera cuts to them, then it’s a bit eggy, isn’t it?’

Lucas and Walliams met on the Nationwide Youth Theatre as children, bonding over a shared sense of humour. Little Britain began as a cult present on BBC3 however received the Most In style Comedy award on the NTAs for 3 years operating, from 2004. They teamed up once more for the airport mockumentary collection Come Fly With Me, however stopped working collectively in 2011 after reportedly falling out.

Experiences of a feud had been flawed and now they’re again collectively, he says. ‘It wasn’t a feud. Matt moved away to the States and he was pursuing a profession there. Then we had been doing our personal issues and our second within the solar had handed. Then when he was again within the UK it was like: “Let’s hang around. Let’s do one thing.’’ ’

A one-off comedy particular for Radio four final October known as Little Brexit went down properly, so will the present return correctly to our screens? ‘We’ll in all probability do some issues collectively. Sure, Little Britain may come again in different kinds. Doubtlessly on tv – be it for Comedian Reduction or for some specials.

‘We could probably do a live show if we wanted to, but I’m in a unique place than I used to be once we toured final time.’

Within the meantime there are the NTAs to do. In addition to profitable thrice with Little Britain, Walliams received a Landmark Achievement award in 2012 and has been named as Finest Decide for his work with Britain’s Bought Expertise thrice. He’s up for that once more, however will or not it’s embarrassing to win as host? ‘No! I think it’s a beautiful thought,’ he says, grinning. Is it an honour in itself to be chosen as the very best host for an business occasion like this? ‘The best in the price range! I can’t think about I used to be the primary to be requested. For those who’re doing something on ITV you realize that Ant and Dec have been requested…’

Elton is much more regular than Simon Cowell. He’s very blokeish in numerous methods

These two have received the Finest Presenter class collectively 18 occasions and are up for it once more this yr, so they are going to be among the many well-known faces trying up at him, expectantly. ‘Everybody in the industry that you would like to impress is there in the first 20 rows or so, staring at you. It’s fairly bizarre to win while you’re beginning out, searching and going: ‘Oh my God, it’s Russell T Davies!’ [creator of the revived Doctor Who].’ He sounds starstruck. ‘I almost get starstruck by anybody who’s been on tv. I get starstruck once I see Simon Cowell, despite the fact that I do know him actually fairly properly.’

The creator of The X Issue and Britain’s Bought Expertise selected Walliams as a choose in 2012. ‘I have to tell myself to stop and just relax, but then Simon creates an aura of fame around him. He definitely behaves like a famous person who arrives in a long coat and dark glasses, like Joan Collins did arriving at Monte Carlo in the Seventies.’

Cowell is his rival for Finest Decide once more this yr, together with Tom Jones and can.i.am for The Voice and RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race. ‘I definitely don’t wish to lose to Simon Cowell, as a result of I’ll by no means hear the tip of it. He’s a really aggressive particular person despite the fact that he’s vastly profitable. He actually is sad that I’ve received three of those awards and he has none. Actually, genuinely.’

Walliams teases Cowell for a dwelling on Britain’s Bought Expertise, however does he need to tread fastidiously? ‘It depends on his mood. Sometimes he’s in a very blissful temper and also you go: “Sensible!” Generally he’s in a black temper about one thing in his life and also you go: “Oh my God, this is going to be really tough today, because he’s not going to want me to make any jokes.” ‘Sometimes he’ll say: ‘That’s not humorous. Shut up.’’ ’ Walliams frowns. ‘I say: “I’m simply attempting to make your present higher. I can sit right here and say nothing if you need.’’ ’

Given the steadiness of energy, can they be mates in actual life? ‘Well, we always have fun when we’re collectively, nevertheless it’s bizarre. He doesn’t have a telephone. I talk with Lauren, his associate. We’re all the time texting and stuff, I’m all the time asking how he’s.’

How usually do they hang around? ‘I don’t see Simon on a weekly foundation, however each time I do see him it’s enjoyable. We exit for dinner. He pays, which is one of the best a part of it. There’s no query about that. You go: “Oh, Simon’s paying, what’s the costliest factor on the menu?’’ ’ Walliams rubs his arms collectively in mock glee.

‘So yes, we are close, but I don’t see Simon as a lot as I see a few of my different pals, like individuals I used to be at college with.’

Walliams was born in Wimbledon, south London. His mom was a college lab technician and his father a London Transport engineer. After Reigate Grammar College he studied at Bristol College. Is he nonetheless near individuals from these days? ‘Yes, because they are your real friends, aren’t they?’

However there isn’t a denying that Walliams can also be world class at making well-known pals. The final time I noticed him within the flesh he was flirting with Shirley Bassey on the Ritz. He’s even been on vacation with Elton John within the South of France. ‘Elton is a lot more normal than Simon Cowell,’ he insists. ‘He’s very blokeish in numerous methods. I’m not into soccer, however in case you are then you definitely’ll by no means be in need of one thing to speak to him about. He loves music and comedy, he’s relaxed with himself lately. He’s a dad…’

Walliams along with his mom Kathleen in 2006. ‘My mum is in love with Paul Hollywood, as are my aunts. He’s catnip to girls of a sure age, isn’t he?’

Walliams, 48, who has a six-year-old son with ex-wife Lara Stone, has not too long ago been out to dinner with Michael Caine as they’ve been filming Twist, a remodeling of the Dickens story. Walliams performs the physician Losberne, with Caine as Fagin. ‘He had two things on his rider: a 45-minute nap after lunch and a cheese sandwich. Cheddar cheese, Branston pickle, brown bread. He didn’t have anyone with him. He’s simply an actor. He simply desires to muck in with everyone.’

One fellow comedian he admires significantly is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’s up for Finest Comedy for Fleabag on the NTAs and labored on the script for No Time To Die, the brand new James Bond film.

‘I went to visit the set. It was amazing because I’m an enormous Bond fan,’ says Walliams. ‘I wondered if she was just doing a quick dialogue polish for a week, but it wasn’t that. She really did quite a bit. She frolicked with Daniel Craig in New York, performing out bits of James Bond in his condo. That’s my dream job, I’d say: writing a script for a James Bond movie.’

A part of Walliams’s appeal is that he’s so boyishly enthusiastic in regards to the world wherein he now finds himself. And he likes to share it along with his mom Kathleen, who will probably be coming to the NTAs and making a beeline for one star particularly. ‘My mum is in love with Paul Hollywood, as are my aunts. He’s catnip to girls of a sure age, isn’t he?’

His mum even appeared on an episode of Britain’s Bought Expertise as a choose, sitting in on the judging panel when Cowell occurred to be late. ‘There were all these people on Twitter saying: “Don’t get Simon again, simply use David’s mum.” ’

Kathleen now will get recognised in public. ‘One woman at the Chelsea Flower Show went: ‘You’re David’s mom aren’t you? The brains behind all of it.’ My mum simply nodded. I’m like: ‘Mum, I don’t bear in mind you giving me concepts for my books or for Little Britain!’ She stated: ‘I did a lot for you!’’’

He smiles, a person whose son has taught him what love is and who’s now blissful to acknowledge the debt he owes to his mum. ‘You take it for granted when you’re younger, however you perceive it a bit extra when you’ve gotten a baby. You perceive your mother and father’ overwhelming love for you. I get that now.’

David Walliams hosts the 25th ‘National Television Awards’ on Jan 28 at 7.30pm on ITV