David Walliams tops festive book charts for third time in four years 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 20:10 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:10 EST, 25 December 2019

He’s already notched up greater than £100million in gross sales of his kids’s books.

And to prime off one other triumphant yr, David Walliams has been topped the UK’s Christmas No 1 for his newest yarn.

It’s the third time in 4 years the comic has topped the festive charts after his most up-to-date title – The Beast of Buckingham Palace – flew off the cabinets within the build-up to Christmas.

The futuristic fantasy, which was launched in November, bought 87,990 copies within the UK final week, based on Nielsen BookScan’s Complete Shopper Market.

It beat Charlie Mackesy’s hit The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse and Adam Kay’s Twas The Nightshift Earlier than Christmas.

The most recent Pinch of Nom cookbook On a regular basis Gentle fell from first place to fourth within the week earlier than Christmas. Walliams, who has written 25 titles and bought greater than 25million copies worldwide, beforehand topped the festive charts with 2016’s The Midnight Gang and with 2017’s Unhealthy Dad.