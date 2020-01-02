David Warner Posts Emotional Message For Australians Fighting Bushfires

David Warner posted an emotional message for Australians who’re preventing the bushfires raging throughout nation, after coming throughout an image on Web that reveals a person sitting with a canine on a seaside dealing with the devastating bushfires. The blazes are additionally raging on the outskirts of Sydney, the place Australia will host New Zealand for the third and closing Check of the sequence on Friday. David Warner known as the cricketers from each the edges “privileged”, earlier than expressing his respect for firefighters, volunteers and households which can be preventing the catastrophe.

“I just saw this pic and I’m still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do,” David Warner mentioned on Instagram.

“My heart, my family’s heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every Firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud,” he added.

Cricket Australia’s head of operations Peter Roach mentioned there shall be attainable delays within the match if air high quality plummets resulting from smoke.

“Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we’re finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick,” Roach advised cricket.com.au.

“It’s unlikely, we believe, it’ll be there for a full day. We might see some challenges across that day, but we’ll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on.” he added.

Earlier than play on Friday each side will participate in a minute’s applause for hearth and emergency companies employees and put on black armbands as a mark of respect for many who have died.

Cricket Australia additionally introduced a fundraising drive for the Australian Pink Cross Catastrophe Reduction and Restoration Fund throughout one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.

(With AFP inputs)