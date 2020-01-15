David Warner ‘Waiting For Dinner Invite’ From Virat Kohli

David Warner, who took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners throughout the first One-day Worldwide (ODI), is ready for a dinner invitation from Staff India captain Virat Kohli. In a candid interview to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner stated that he has received his telephone ready for a name from Virat Kohli. Nonetheless, it’s nonetheless to be seen if Virat Kohli accepts his request whereas Australia are in India for a three-match ODI collection. “I’m really looking forward to it and waiting for Virat to invite me over dinner,” Warner stated.

“Got my phone waiting here, Virat,” he added.

Talking about taking part in in India, David Warner stated, “To come here and play one day cricket is really special. It’s a great crowd that comes out to support”.

The southpaw additionally stated, he expects the ODI collection towards India to be a excessive tempo affair. He feels Staff India is taking part in rather well and Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah are a few of the key gamers within the aspect.

“You can play different kind of game, a high tempo game and obviously it’s great competition,” Warner stated.

“You got Virat, Rahul, Rohit. Bumrah is back, the team is going really well,” the 33-year-old added.

India will probably be cautious of Warner after his sensible present within the collection opener. He will probably be subsequent seen in motion throughout the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. The ultimate ODI will probably be performed in Bengaluru on Sunday.