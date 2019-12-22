Davina McCall, 52, hits the beach for a sunny festive trip to Australia

By Rianne Addo For Mailonline

Revealed: 18:54 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:54 EST, 22 December 2019

Commercial

She’s ringing within the new yr with an thrilling internet hosting stint on ITV’s The Masked Singer, a brand new man, and an intention to ‘do one thing enjoyable and a bit naughty’ relating to her way of life selections.

And Davina McCall loved some downtime as she loved a scenic stroll alongside the seaside throughout her well-deserved festive getaway in Australia earlier within the month.

The veteran presenter, 52 – who follows a strict eating regimen and train routine – regarded phenomenal as she accentuated her impressively toned physique in a pale blue bikini set.

Relaxed: Davina McCall loved some downtime as she loved a scenic stroll alongside the seaside throughout her well-deserved festive getaway in Australia earlier within the month

Absorbing the sights, the media character flashed a uncommon glimpse of her backside tattoo in her scanty two-piece, which featured a strapless bralet and frilly briefs.

The previous Massive Brother host displayed her signature type together with her alternative of equipment as she teamed her seaside look with a crucifix choker, a silver watch and dainty bangles.

Sustaining the blue color scheme of her ensemble, Davina protected her eyes from the solar in a pair of flier reflective shades.

The Masked Singer UK decide wore her tresses in a tousled bun, whereas her youthful-looking complexion was on full show as she went make-up free.

The presenter has regarded drastically leaner throughout earlier outings, prompting criticism from followers who accused her of taking her health regime too far (pictured proper in 2017)

Radiant: The veteran presenter, 52, regarded phenomenal as she accentuated her impressively toned physique in a pale blue bikini set

She not too long ago revealed her intentions to boost the New Yr throughout an interview with Well being & Wellbeing Journal.

The clean-living star insisted she was decided to do one thing ‘enjoyable and a bit naughty’ on account of her wholesome way of life.

Davina mentioned: ‘I really feel like I’ve given up sufficient as a result of I do not drink alcohol and I eat properly, so I believe there is a level at which you’ll simply be too good, so I reckon my decision can be to start out up one thing enjoyable that I can try this’s a bit naughty, one thing that is unhealthy for me. Individuals could be so exhausting on one another.’

Frolicking: Absorbing the sights, the media character flashed a uncommon glimpse of her backside tattoo in her scanty two-piece, which featured a strapless bralet and frilly briefs

The brunette has gained legions of recent admirers together with her dedications to her health objectives, with the star saying she’s proud for proving there may be ‘life after 50.’

She enthused: ‘I had a great deal of preconceptions about turning 50 after I was youthful, so I believe that is why I really feel it is my responsibility to have one of the best time ever and to point out you that there’s life after 50.

‘I assumed I used to be going to be in twinsets and pearls with a purple rinse and a perm, so I am excited that life is not like that.

Solar safety: Sustaining the blue color scheme of her ensemble, Davina protected her eyes from the solar in a pair of flier reflective shades

Glowing: The Masked Singer UK decide wore her tresses in a tousled bun, whereas her youthful-looking complexion was on full show as she went make-up free

Within the romance division, Davina – who divorced from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson in 2017 – not too long ago launched into a romance with costume designer and longtime pal Michael Douglas.

The presenter opened up about her resurgent love life final month as she talked about her relationship with new beau.

The Lengthy Misplaced Household presenter mentioned her yr had been ‘wonderful’ after she discovered her ‘new man’ Michael, 45, following her painful divorce to the daddy of her three youngsters.

Having enjoyable: Davina appeared to make sandcastles throughout her time on the shores

Refreshing: The Wimbledon native cooled off as she took a dip within the sea

Cheery: The Channel four star grinned from ear-to-ear as she loved her break after her ‘nice’ yr

Heading off: The Lengthy Misplaced Household star later wrapped up in a brilliant yellow kaftan as she left the seaside

Davina informed the Day by day Mirror: ‘This yr has been wonderful. I’ve acquired a brand new man. I’m very glad. All in all it’s been an ideal yr. I’m having fun with life a lot.’

In addition to her blossoming romance, Davina will be a part of Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett and Ken Jeong on the panel for ITV’s new expertise present, which originated in South Korea

The premise of the present – set to air subsequent month – sees 12 stars disguised in elaborate costumes singing for the panel, who will check their guessing abilities together with the viewers at house

When every singer is knocked out of the competitors, their identification is revealed Eight of the 12 characters have been teased as: Unicorn, Fox, Monster, Chameleon, Daisy, Octopus, Duck and Queen Bee.