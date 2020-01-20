Davina McCall’s ITV show This Time Next Year is AXED after three series

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Davina McCall’s ITV present This Time Subsequent Yr has been axed after three collection.

Based on The Solar, the programme, which sees Davina, 52, problem contestants to show their lives round in 12 months, won’t return in 2020.

A supply informed the publication: ‘ITV determined a short while in the past that This Time Subsequent Yr wouldn’t be returning.

Not returning: Davina McCall’s ITV present This Time Subsequent Yr has been axed after three collection

‘Frankly there are solely so many individuals yow will discover that need to change their lives so drastically and so they really feel they’ve taken the present so far as they will.

‘Usually it could be in manufacturing by now nevertheless it gained’t be coming again once more.’

An ITV spokesperson mentioned: ‘After three good collection of This Time Subsequent Yr — the place over 100 folks efficiently pledged a decision to assist their lives indirectly – now we have determined to relaxation the present.

‘We’d prefer to thank Davina, the good manufacturing workforce and all the present’s incredible contributors for all of their laborious work and for making the collection such compelling viewing.’

Axed: Based on The Solar , the programme, which sees Davina problem contestants to show their lives round in 12 months, won’t return in 2020

It comes quickly after the information that Davina’s different present, The 100Ok Drop, had been axed lower than two years after the reveals prize cash was diminished from £1million.

The TV host began her profession in entrance of the digicam as a presenter on MTV and later develop into recognized for internet hosting Massive Brother from 2000 to 2010 on Channel four.

Davina at the moment seems on ITV’s Lengthy Misplaced Household and he or she additionally serves as a panellist on The Masked Singer.

She stars alongside fellow panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Cheong, with the programme at the moment beating its BBC rival The Best Dancer within the scores.

A supply mentioned: ‘Frankly there are solely so many individuals yow will discover that need to change their lives so drastically and so they really feel they’ve taken the present so far as they will’

Saturday’s episode of the programme noticed Teddy Sheringham unveiled as thriller singer Tree.

He left each viewers and the panel bamboozled by his look on the present, as none of them guessed accurately.

Talking after his identification was revealed, Teddy mentioned: ‘I assumed my greatest shot was a bit of bit higher than what I carried out.

‘I’ve had sleepless nights making an attempt to recollect these phrases. Me and my spouse have been going over it collectively on a regular basis.’

Whereas greatest generally known as the eleventh-highest objective scorer within the historical past of the English Premier League, Teddy showcased a brand new vocal expertise as he belted out Will Younger’s 2002 hit Evergreen and Pretty Day by Invoice Withers.