Davinder Singh, Adil Sheikh And Stolen Rifles: J&K Police’s Big Question

Former Particular Police Officer Adil Bashir Sheikh was killed in an encounter with terrorists

Srinagar:

The arrest of Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer caught transporting arms and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Delhi, earlier this month pressured authorities to confront the query of rogue cops aiding terrorist efforts. That time was pushed dwelling this week after an encounter in Shopian district noticed three Hizbul terrorists killed. One was one other former cop – Adil Bashir Sheikh, a SPO (particular police officer), who made headlines in October 2018 after a picture of him posing with Hizbul terrorists went viral.

Only some days earlier than that was taken Adil Bashir Sheikh fled whereas on responsibility guarding the residence of a former PDP MLA in Srinagar; he took with seven AK-47 rifles. His defection is a part of a harmful pattern in Kashmir that sees cops deserting with weapons.

Over the previous 4 years practically 200 rifles – principally AK-47s and SLRs – have gone lacking, with many stolen by cops who abandoned the drive. In that very same interval 13 J&Ok police personnel and two Military personnel stop (or abandoned) to affix the ranks of terrorist outfits and practice native youth.

Within the 4 years prior there was solely occasion of a cop deserting the drive; in 2012 Police Constable Abdul Rashid Shigan was arrested for working a terrorist module in Srinagar.

So why are members of Jammu and Kashmir Police crossing over now?

At Adil Bashir Sheikh’s residence, in Shopian district’s Zainpora village, we meet a household in shock. They are saying he stop the police drive as a result of he was angered by the brutality of the safety forces.

“Because of our poverty he joined police as SPO… but he could not bear atrocities for long. We had never thought he would take such a step,” Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, his father stated.

A highly-decorated Jammu & Kashmir cop, Davinder Singh was arrested travelling with Hizbul terrorists

Sarcastically, the operation through which Adil Bashir Sheikh was killed was carried out on foundation of data acquired in the course of the interrogation of Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying three terrorists, together with Hizbul commander Naveed Babu.

Babu too was a police deserter; in 2017 he’d run off with 4 AK-47 rifles from a police submit he was imagined to be guarding.

High police officers say they haven’t any regrets in robust motion in opposition to deserters; after his arrest, a senior J&Ok cop confirmed Davinder Singh can be handled as a “terrorist”.

“I don’t think it is painful to sort out such people… those who commit such actions have to meet their fate. We can’t be lenient to those who go against law,” Dilbag Singh, Director-Common of J&Ok Police, stated.

This, nonetheless, would not reply the large query going through J&Ok Police – a drive that has misplaced practically 2,000 officers within the struggle in opposition to terrorism – why are their males crossing over?

Over 2017 and 2018 dozens of SPOs had been pressured to resign attributable to terrorist threats.

“I would say the overall environment, where there are certain pressures, affects people… nobody is fallible and it varies from person to person. But I am proud a large force is fighting with grit and confidence… an odd incident doesn’t mean this isn’t true,” the DGP added.

Sadly, the fact could also be extra complicated.

In Pulwama district’s Kareemabad we go to the house of Naseer Pandit, a former police constable who abandoned 5 years in the past whereas on guard responsibility to then minister Altaf Bukhari.

Pandit’s father calls his son a crusader in opposition to the native drug mafia, who was crushed by his former colleagues as a result of they had been in league with the smugglers.

“When protectors of law behaved in such a way… what is the option? Perhaps he was carried away by his emotions but police beat him up,” Ghulam Rasool Pandit stated, admitting his son motivated numerous younger males to enlist and likewise educated them.

Prior to now 4 years greater than 500 younger males have joined terrorist outfits and most had been educated by individuals like Pandit.

Officers declare that with the arrest of Naveed Babu and the killing of Adil Bashir Sheikh, all deserters, besides perhaps two, have been both killed or captured.

Deserters like Sheikh or rogue cops like Davinder Singh could not outline the J&Ok Police, however they’re defining a darkish section in Kashmir’s long-running battle in opposition to terrorism.