Davinder Singh case: Disgraced DSP brought to Jammu for NIA probe

The Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA), which took over the investigations into the case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, has introduced the disgraced DSP to Jammu for investigations.

On Wednesday, contemporary raids had been carried out by the probe company at Davinder Singh's residences in Srinagar.

In accordance with sources, Davinder Singh has been introduced on a transit remand. A proper remand from the NIA courtroom for interrogation will likely be taken on Thursday, January 23.

Singh was caught whereas transporting two militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in a automobile to Jammu on January 11. In accordance with reviews, the 2 militants and the lawyer had plans to journey to India’s nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

The case was transferred to the NIA after preliminary investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Singh has been dismissed from the service and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited the commendation medal and certificates awarded to him.

Davinder Singh’s ISI connection

The NIA can even probe the contaminated cop to determine his suspected decade-long reference to Pakistan’s Inter-Providers Intelligence (ISI). Davinder Singh paid three visits to Bangladesh in 2019 and stayed there for a lot of days, investigations have revealed. Two of his daughters are presently finding out in Bangladesh however the safety companies worry that the principle function of his go to may very well be an ISI connection.