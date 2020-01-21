Davos Sees Veiled Exchange Between Greta Thunberg, Trump. But No Face-Off

Greta Thunberg scoffed about planting extra timber, which had been Donald Trump’s suggestion (AFP)

Davos, Switzerland:

On the world’s most unique talk-shop of the wealthy, well-known and highly effective, a 17-year- previous lady was maybe a much bigger draw than the US President. President Donald Trump, 73, would not like Greta Thunberg, the Swedish local weather change activist, their clashes on Twitter over the past couple of years have generated many viral moments on social media.

Each had been in the identical constructing on the identical time at this time, talking inside hours of one another, producing a lot anticipation on media and social media of one other face-off. However these anticipating a showdown, remained disillusioned.

The local weather change activist made some hard-hitting factors, however Twitter cheered her on when she refused to reply the panel host’s query about coping with haters. “I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters,” stated the teenager, who has confronted relentless on-line trolling over time.

President Trump additionally determined in opposition to taking over Greta Thunberg. To a reporter’s query — “Is Greta right on climate change, Mr. President?” Mr Trump replied, “Oh, I’m a big believer in the environment. The environment to me is very important. Thank you.”

However of their speeches there have been what had been seen as veiled assaults. Whereas President Trump instructed that the world reject “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse”, the teenager scoffed about planting extra timber, which had been his suggestion. Planting timber was not sufficient to handle local weather change, Greta Thunberg stated, including, “Our house is still on fire”.

The final time Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg may have met — on the UN Basic Meeting in New York in September – the activist set off a buzz on social media, evident on the US President as he walked previous.

On his half, Donald Trump trolled her on Twitter. Final yr, he retweeted a clip of the teenager’s speech on the United Nations local weather summit, during which she had angrily denounced world leaders for failing to handle local weather change.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” his tweet learn.

He even responded to her being named Time’s 2019 particular person of the yr. “Greta Thurnberg should “work on her Anger Administration drawback, then go to an excellent quaint film with a buddy! Chill Greta, Chill!” President Trump had tweeted.

Instantly afterwards, Greta Thunberg modified her Twitter bio to: “An adolescent engaged on her anger administration drawback. Presently chilling and watching an excellent quaint film with a buddy.”

In earlier interviews, she had refused to fulfill the US President, saying she wouldn’t prefer to “waste time”, as he wouldn’t hearken to her.