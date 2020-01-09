Dawood Ibrahim’s ex-gang member, Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police

BJP staff, college students conflict outdoors Bengaluru’s JNC













Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who is needed in extortion, try to homicide and rioting circumstances has been arrested by a Mumbai Police workforce on Thursday, January 9. Lakdawala was absconding for over 20 years. With an Interpol pink nook discover pending in opposition to him, Lakdawala has been related to numerous mafia gangs prior to now in Mumbai.

Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Department’s anti-extortion cell workforce on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Worldwide Airport on Wednesday, the official mentioned. He as soon as labored for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim earlier than forming his personal gang, he mentioned.

In Might 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A couple of years again he was believed to be someplace in North America, though he ceaselessly modified his areas to South East Asia as nicely. A Crimson Nook discover had earlier been issued in opposition to him.

Dawood IbrahimCreativeCommons

Prior to now couple of many years, he had been on the run and was noticed in areas like Dubai, Bangkok and Ontario. He was produced earlier than a Mumbai courtroom and remanded to custody until January 21. Extra particulars of the operation are awaited.

Lakdawala’s daughter interrogated

Intelligence sources mentioned Lakdawala’s daughter Sonia was nabbed on a tip-off at Mumbai airport whereas travelling to Nepal. On interrogation, she revealed that her father was hiding in Nepal which can also be the bottom of operations of allied gangster Chhota Rajan.

Lakdawala had additionally been allied beforehand with Dawood Ibrahim in working extortion rackets however later parted methods with him. He later hatched a plot to kill Dawood in Karachi however the plan failed as Dawood didn’t flip up.

(With inputs from wires)