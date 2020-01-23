Days’ 28 points leads Widefield to 60-48 win against Sierra

The Widefield Gladiators defeated the Sierra Stallions by a rating of 60-48 on Tuesday.

Randall Days lead Widefield with 28 factors scored whereas additionally recording six rebounds and one help. Anthony Roberts aided the hassle by contributing 10 factors, two rebounds, and two assists.

Sierra was lead in scoring by Dailen Terry who accounted for 19 factors, whereas additionally amassing three rebounds and one help. Imani Grigsby had a productive night time, recording 16 factors, 4 rebounds and three assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Widefield heading to play Elizabeth and Sierra taking over Mitchell.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.