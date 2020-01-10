Days After Induction, Sulking Congress Maharashtra Minister Takes Charge

Vijay Wadettiwar had been sulking as he was allegedly disadvantaged of vital portfolios.

Mumbai:

5 days after his induction into the Maharashtra cupboard, Congress minister and ex-Chief of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar took cost of his ministry on Friday.

Mr Wadettiwar had been sulking for the previous few days as he was allegedly disadvantaged of vital portfolios befitting his stature and given low-profile departments, creating jitters within the Maha Vikas Aghadi authorities.

Now, he’ll deal with the massive division, Reduction & Rehabilitation moreover his different portfolios, after a “typing error” was corrected on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had clarified on Thursday that the R&R was talked about as Earthquake Rehabilitation owing to a printing error and therefore the confusion was created.

“I was not unhappy with the party leadership. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called me up today and said the typo would be rectified in the list of portfolios,” Mr Wadettiwar stated after taking cost in Mantralaya.

To a question whether or not he had skipped the temporary meeting session on Wednesday on this rely, Mr Wadettiwar stated that he was absent on account of sure household commitments.

Apart from R&R, Mr Wadettiwar will deal with the OBCs and all different disadvantaged communities division, thought-about a crucial constituency within the present political situation.