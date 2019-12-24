Days After Mangaluru Violence, Cops Release Videos “Shared by Citizens”

One of many movies exhibits protesters, with their faces coated, throwing stones.

Mangaluru:

Days after the violence in Karnataka’s Mangaluru throughout protests over the brand new citizenship regulation that left two folks lifeless, police within the coastal metropolis have launched a collection of movies and photographs of what it claims are from the clashes. The movies present protesters bringing stones in an auto-trolley, throwing stones and making an attempt to destroy the CCTV cameras.

The BJP authorities in Karnataka has been dealing with criticism after police firing in Mangaluru final Thursday killed two folks throughout protests. 20 policemen had been injured within the clashes. The police response has drawn criticism from opposition leaders within the state.

One of many movies exhibits protesters, with their faces coated with handkerchiefs, throwing stones, with fireplace within the backdrop. One other clip exhibits a person making an attempt to interrupt a CCTV digicam with a bamboo pole.

“We are posting a few of photographs of these rioters for identification and information about their whereabouts,” Mangaluru Police wrote on Fb on Monday. The police thanked “citizens of Mangaluru” for sharing the photographs and movies.

“There are videos taken by mediapersons and captured in the CCTV cameras, which show how large scale stone-throwing had taken place (in Mangaluru),”Karnataka Dwelling Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, praising the police for displaying ‘restraint’ within the face of utmost violence and slammed opposition leaders for calling the ‘infamous folks’ harmless.

“In a systematic manner, people had covered their face, destroyed the CCTV cameras and carried out arson and looting in an organised way. They also indulged in stone pelting and used petrol bomb,” Mr Bommai instructed reporters.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao was quoted as saying by information company PTI: “The protesters had no choice but to cover their faces as police lobbed tear gases.”

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday stated the state authorities has determined to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.