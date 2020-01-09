As we welcome 2020, stats for 2019 have begun trickling out. The PS Retailer High Downloads record for 2019 provides us perception into the 12 months’s most profitable video games on the digital storefront. Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare stole the present, taking the highest spot as probably the most downloaded PS4 recreation in North America. Name of Obligation is usually among the many most profitable video games of every 12 months (if not the most profitable, relying on area and different metrics) and it continued that pattern in 2019. Different factors of word are Minecraft, taking the second spot on the record, NBA 2K19 at quantity three, and the mega-popular Grand Theft Auto V at quantity four.

You may also discover that NBA 2K19 got here out forward of NBA 2K20, which may partially be attributed to an enormous sale final 12 months, whereby 2K19 was discounted to solely $2.99. (Editor’s Be aware: We also needs to word that 2K19 was out there for the complete 12 months whereas 2K20 wasn’t launched till September.) Nonetheless, it’s noteworthy to see two NBA entries cracking the highest 5. Minecraft only in the near past added cross-play help to the PS4 model and will have induced lots of people to redownload or buy the sport. It noticed success elsewhere too, because the 12 months’s most-watched recreation on YouTube—with over 100 billion views—and the general best-selling recreation of all time at over 176 million models bought worldwide.

However what high video games record could be full with out the behemoth Grand Theft Auto V? It was 2019’s 4th most downloaded PS4 recreation, popping out forward of main new titles like Madden NFL 20 and the aforementioned NBA 2K20. Contemplating GTA V launched in 2013, it’s spectacular to see it outperform so many new titles. General, the open-world crime journey has surpassed 115 million copies bought worldwide.

Star Wars Battlefront II additionally carried out effectively final 12 months, taking the quantity eight spot on the record. It has steadily improved since its launch in 2017, giving gamers a lot of free content material to take pleasure in. It was infamous at launch for its microtransactions and loot containers (or as EA as soon as known as them: “shock mechanics“) however has come a great distance since then.

Additionally simply cracking into the High 10 is Days Gone, the one HEARALPUBLICIST unique to make the record. It beat out titles like 2019’s Dying Stranding and even older 2018 HEARALPUBLICIST exclusives like God of Battle.

Listed below are 2019’s most-downloaded PS4 video games in North America:

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare Minecraft: HEARALPUBLICIST four Version NBA 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Days Gone

And 2019’s most downloaded PSVR video games are as follows:

Beat Saber Superhot VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 5 Nights at Freddy’s VR: Assist Needed Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Borderlands 2 VR Firewall Zero Hour Blood & Reality HEARALPUBLICIST VR Worlds

What do you make of 2019’s most downloaded PS4 video games? Did you contribute to any of those obtain numbers final 12 months?

(Editor’s Be aware: The PS Retailer High Downloads stat is simply downloads from the PSN, not essentially gross sales. It additionally doesn’t account for bodily copies of the sport.)

