DC characters that were mysteriously missing in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Neglect Infinity Struggle. The CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths actually was probably the most formidable crossover occasion in historical past. The five-episode story, which stretched throughout episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow, was one huge, sappy love letter to DC Comics’ numerous TV and movie variations.

Nonetheless, just a few huge names had been lacking. Disaster on Infinite Earths paid tribute to every part from Tim Burton’s Batman to Batman ’66 to the Justice League characteristic movie. Heck, even Disaster‘ unique author, comedian e-book scribe Marv Wolfman, made a cameo. And but, a few the Arrowverse’s most acquainted faces did not present up for the final word crossover. Key characters from the unique Disaster comedian had been no-shows. Some of its largest TV and film hits weren’t featured in any respect.

Disaster on Infinite Earths was a monumental achievement — and a number of enjoyable — however it could’ve been even higher if the next DC characters had confirmed as much as play. In the long run, we plain missed these people. Should you’re a DC super-fan, you in all probability did too.