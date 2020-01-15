DC characters that were mysteriously missing in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Neglect Infinity Struggle. The CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths actually was probably the most formidable crossover occasion in historical past. The five-episode story, which stretched throughout episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow, was one huge, sappy love letter to DC Comics’ numerous TV and movie variations.
Nonetheless, just a few huge names had been lacking. Disaster on Infinite Earths paid tribute to every part from Tim Burton’s Batman to Batman ’66 to the Justice League characteristic movie. Heck, even Disaster‘ unique author, comedian e-book scribe Marv Wolfman, made a cameo. And but, a few the Arrowverse’s most acquainted faces did not present up for the final word crossover. Key characters from the unique Disaster comedian had been no-shows. Some of its largest TV and film hits weren’t featured in any respect.
Disaster on Infinite Earths was a monumental achievement — and a number of enjoyable — however it could’ve been even higher if the next DC characters had confirmed as much as play. In the long run, we plain missed these people. Should you’re a DC super-fan, you in all probability did too.
Felicity Smoak
Felicity Smoak wasn’t presupposed to be a significant participant within the Arrowverse. Emily Bett Rickards’ character was initially conceived as a one-off visitor look, designed to pop up in a single episode and nothing extra.
Historical past had different plans. Rickards’ successful efficiency, in addition to her simple chemistry with Arrow star Stephen Amell, shortly satisfied Arrow‘s producers to convey Felicity again for extra. It took lower than a season for Felicity to change into a part of Arrow‘s common solid. By season two, she was Arrow‘s coronary heart and soul — and in the end ended up as each Oliver Queen’s spouse and the mom (step- and organic) of his youngsters.
That is why it is so bizarre that Felicity sat out Disaster fully. Positive, Rickards left Arrow after season seven, however she’s returning for the sequence finale (which follows the top of Disaster by mere weeks). She could not pop by for a fast cameo within the huge crossover occasion, too? The Disaster wasn’t simply the most important menace the Arrowverse has ever confronted, it was additionally an epic sendoff for Oliver Queen. As such, it simply felt unusual that Felicity wasn’t there to say goodbye.
Child Flash
Within the comics, Disaster on Infinite Earths was Wally West’s time to shine. In Disaster on Infinite Earths #eight, Barry Allen, Wally’s mentor, sacrificed himself to destroy the Anti-Monitor’s highly effective antimatter gun, saving the remaining universes from destruction. As soon as the Anti-Monitor’s plans are foiled, Wally West sheds the identify Child Flash and takes over for Barry. Wally was greater than a sidekick. He was the DC Universe’s important Flash for nearly 25 years.
In fact, on tv, neither Barry nor Flash star Grant Gustin are going wherever. Within the speedster ranks, Child Flash nonetheless performs second fiddle. Even so, it could’ve been good to see Child Flash make an look within the CW’s huge crossover. Wally has been an everyday fixture within the Arrowverse since 2015, when actor Keiynan Lonsdale stepped into the function, and whereas we’ve not seen a lot of Child Flash since Legends of Tomorrow‘s season three finale, Child Flash is already scheduled to return to The Flash after Disaster. Given every part that went down through the occasion, Barry actually may’ve used his assist right here, too.
In fact, in case you actually need to see what Wally and Felicity had been as much as throughout Disaster on Infinite Earths, you may all the time take a look at DC’s spinoff comedian, which was co-written by Disaster creator Marv Wolfman. That is not the identical as seeing the characters onscreen, although. Their absence stood out like a sore thumb.
Marvel Girl
Disaster on Infinite Earths had a Batman. It had three completely different Supermen. The place the heck was Marvel Girl? The third and ultimate member of DC’s trinity is not simply one of many best-known superheroes on the planet. The Amazonian warrior was the star of her very personal tv present, which debuted in 1975 and starred actress and singer Lynda Carter.
The truth is, Carter already has a job within the Arrowverse. In Supergirl, she performs Olivia Marsdin, a shape-shifting alien who, at one level, was additionally the president of america. Carter appeared in 5 episodes of Supergirl, and we’ll assume that govt producer Greg Berlanti and the remainder of the Disaster workforce nonetheless have her cellphone quantity.
Perhaps Warner Bros. did not need Disaster on Infinite Earths to steal any thunder from Marvel Girl 1984. Nonetheless, a cameo would not have meant that Carter wanted to go well with up. An older, retired Diana Prince would’ve slot in effectively with Kevin Conroy’s grizzled, jaded Bruce Wayne and Brandon Routh’s greying Man of Metal. What a missed alternative.
Anybody from Lois & Clark
The CW’s mega-crossover featured characters from virtually each main tv present primarily based on a DC comedian. Birds of Prey? Batman ’66? The ’90s model of The Flash? They’re all there. Heck, even Lucifer, which is barely tangentially associated to the DC Universe, bought a short however memorable nod.
However the important thing phrase there’s “almost.” Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, the hit ’90s present that re-imagined the connection between Lois Lane and Superman as a Moonlighting-style romantic comedy, did not get a single nod. No cameo. No offhand point out or super-obscure Easter egg. Heck, even Tremendous Associates bought a nod in Disaster on Infinite Earths, however Lois and Clark, a reliable rankings hit? Nothin’.
Even stranger, each Lois and Clark‘s stars have established relationships with the Arrowverse. Dean Cain, who performed Superman on Lois and Clark, has a recurring function on Supergirl as Kara Danvers’ adopted father. Teri Hatcher performed the Daxamite queen Rhea, Supergirl‘s second season huge dangerous. Each actors are clearly open to showing on the CW. They’ve carried out it earlier than. Simply, oddly, not this time.
The Joker
The Joker performs a minor function in Disaster on Infinite Earths, however you would be forgiven for not noticing. He would not seem onscreen. No person ever says his identify. Nonetheless, he is there. When our heroes go to Earth-96 to recruit Brandon Routh’s Man of Tomorrow, the alternate-universe Superman mentions “reject from Gotham” gassed the Every day Planet, killing 48 folks.
That is a direct reference to Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ graphic novel Kingdom Come, on which Superman-96 is predicated. In that story, the Joker assaults the Every day Planet and murders Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and a bunch of Superman’s different mates. That begins a sequence of occasions that concludes with Superman hanging up his cape and retiring, leaving the destiny of the world within the arms of a brand new era of heroes.
Routh’s Superman has the identical tragic backstory — he even sports activities the black-and-red insignia that the Kingdom Come Superman wears when he comes out of hiding — however it could’ve been much more highly effective if Disaster had been capable of truly present the Clown Prince of Crime. Perhaps Warner Bros. did not need to distract from Joaquin Phoenix’s award-winning flip because the character. Perhaps the Arrowverse has plans for Joker down the road. Who is aware of? Nonetheless, one thing — even when it was simply Batman: The Animated Sequence actor Mark Hamill performing the Joker’s signature giggle offscreen — would’ve gone a good distance.
Psycho-Pirate
Disaster on Infinite Earths did a fairly good job together with all the comedian e-book miniseries’ main characters. The Monitor? Verify. The Anti-Monitor? Verify. Pariah, Harbinger, and extra superheroes than you may ever presumably rely? Verify, test, and test.
One huge identify is lacking, although. Within the unique comedian, Psycho-Pirate, a villain who wears a masks that tasks feelings into its victims, was a significant piece of the Anti-Monitor’s multiverse-destroying scheme. In the course of the Disaster, Psycho-Pirate used his powers to sway villains to the Anti-Monitor’s aspect and turned numerous heroes in opposition to one another, shopping for time for the Anti-Monitor to additional his plans.
After the Disaster ended and all of DC’s universes had been merged into one, Psycho-Pirate was one of many few characters who remembered the Multiverse and the cosmic battle that unfolded. The reminiscences find yourself driving him mad. On condition that Psycho-Pirate truly confirmed up through the earlier CW crossover, Elseworlds, it is extraordinarily shocking that Bob Frazer did not return to reprise the function. However he did not, and right here we’re.
Billy Batson
Shazam! is likely one of the greatest movies in your entire DCEU — and possibly probably the most charming DC Comics film ever made — however earlier than he was a big-screen star, fashionable audiences knew the opposite Captain Marvel greatest from his tv present. From 1974 to 1976, a live-action Shazam tv present was a part of CBS’ Saturday morning lineup, the place it aired alongside The Secrets and techniques of Isis, with which Shazam typically crossed over.
It is the form of present that appears tailored for a Disaster on Infinite Earths look, though the ages of everybody concerned may’ve made it laborious for Billy Batson’s superpowered alter ego to look. Jackson Bostwick, who performed Captain Marvel within the first season, is 74 years outdated. John Davey, who took over for Bostwick half method by season two, hasn’t acted for over 30 years.
Nonetheless, Michael Grey, who performed the teenage Billy Batson, is barely 68 — and, as his appearances on Archer show, he is not above a gimmicky cameo. Disaster on Infinite Earths had no downside exhibiting growing old variations of DC heroes. Have a look at Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Superman or Kevin Conroy’s murderous Bruce Wayne. Billy Batson may’ve simply joined their ranks, not less than for a few minutes.
Christopher Likelihood, The Human Goal
The Human Goal will not be the best-known DC character, however that hasn’t stopped him from getting his personal tv present, not as soon as however twice: as soon as in 1992, when Rick Springfield performed the title character, and one other in 2009, fronted by Boston Authorized and Fringe star Mark Valley.
It is simple to see why. Christopher Likelihood lends himself effectively to a TV procedural. Within the comics, Likelihood is a bodyguard who assumes the identities of people that have been focused for assassination with the intention to flush out their attackers. It is a setup that is excellent for a case-of-the-week format and provides the lead actors loads of alternatives to stretch their chops.
The Arrowverse truly has its personal tackle Christopher Likelihood — Wil Traval performed the Human Goal on two episodes of Arrow — but when Disaster actually wished to be the final word DC TV crossover, it could’ve introduced in Springfield or Valley for a scene or two. It should not have even been that onerous to get one of many actors — or, presumably, each. Springfield had a recurring function in a distinct CW present, Supernatural, in 2016, whereas Valley appeared on The Flash in 2018 when he performed the lawyer prosecuting Barry Allen for homicide.
Alexander Luthor Jr.
Disaster on Infinite Earths had loads of Supermen, however just one Lex Luthor. It ought to’ve had one other. Within the Disaster on Infinite Earth comedian e-book, Alexander Luthor Jr., the son of Earth-Three’s Lex Luthor — a hero who fought in opposition to the evil Justice League analogue, the Crime Syndicate — gained particular talents on account of his journey by the multiverse. He used these powers to assist unite the heroes from numerous Earths, and later led the battle that put the Anti-Monitor down for good.
He is an essential a part of the Disaster on Infinite Earths story, and it could’ve been enjoyable to see him seem within the CW crossover, too. We even have the right actor to play him. Michael Rosenbaum, who performed Lex Luthor on Smallville, stays a fan favourite to at the present time. Rosenbaum handed on Disaster as a result of he wasn’t given a schedule, any details about his half, or a lot of a paycheck. If he’d been given a meaty function like Alexander Luthor, we suspect he may’ve modified his thoughts.
Heck, Rosenbaum would not have even wanted to shave his head — one thing he is been hesitant to do previously — for the half. Whereas Lex is bald, Alexander has a full head of crimson hair. Oh effectively. On the very least, Alexander’s absence from Disaster means we’re saved from a TV adaptation of Infinite Disaster, Disaster on Infinite Earth‘s extraordinarily controversial sequel. So, y’know. Silver linings.
Add Comment