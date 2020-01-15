DC TV’s final Crisis on Infinite Earths cameo was most mind-blowing yet

DC TV’s epic Disaster on Infinite Earths crossover concluded within the US final night time with a double-bill… and half 4 of the five-show occasion contained the saga’s most jaw-dropping cameo look but.

Earlier instalments had featured appearances from the likes of Smallville’s Tom Welling, Burt Ward from the ’60s Batman TV sequence and Batman: The Animated Collection star Kevin Conroy.

However this newest visitor spot blew these out of the water, delivering a game-changing twist in addition… *Spoilers comply with*

Dealing because it does in alternate universes, half 4 of Disaster noticed the TV model of The Flash (Grant Gustin) come face-to-face with the film model of the Scarlet Speedster (Ezra Miller).

The 2 shared a quick change at STAR Labs earlier than Miller’s model pale away, however this temporary cameo was sufficient to ship DC followers into meltdown…

THE MULTIVERSE LIVES #DCMultiverse ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0UEHHofWxS — DC (@DCComics) January 15, 2020

Miller’s look marks the primary time that DC’s films have ever crossed over with its TV sequence – in contrast to Marvel, which has seen numerous characters make the leap from big-screen to small and vice versa, DC has at all times stored its TV and movie properties in separate continuities… till now.

The looks of the film Flash in Disaster confirms that the likes of Man of Metal, Marvel Lady and Justice League all happen within the Arrowverse, in one among many parallel worlds.

How was the cameo stored secret? Nicely, it appears solely a really restricted variety of individuals even knew it had been filmed, with Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and Superman/The Atom actor Brandon Routh posting feedback on Grant Gustin’s Instagram indicating that the cameo took them as a lot unexpectedly because it did viewers at dwelling…

The occasions of Disaster on Infinite Earths did streamline the DC TV multiverse considerably although – the comedian e book mini-series on which the crossover relies noticed the multiverse collapsed into one existence and whereas the TV model didn’t go that for, it did rewrite actuality in order that Supergirl and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) now reside on identical Earth as The Flash and Workforce Arrow.

The Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow episodes of Disaster on Infinite Earths will air on Sky One within the UK at a later date. Half two of the crossover – aired as an episode of Batwoman – is anticipated to air on E4.