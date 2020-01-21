DDP Explains Difference In AEW & WWE Backstage Atmosphere

DDP has wrestled for a few years and has seen completely different backstage atmospheres. He’s an enormous fan of the way in which AEW is operating issues.

Whereas talking to Wrestling Inc, DDP defined the distinction between AEW and WWE’s backstage atmosphere. AEW is far more laid again, however they nonetheless have a job to do. WWE micromanages their Superstars and spoon feeds them each meticulous line.

“The biggest difference [in AEW] is ‘here’s what we need to get in, go cut yourself a promo.’ [In WWE] it’s spoon-fed to you with all of the writers that WWE has and I don’t know – if I had to read what those guys were writing and it wasn’t coming from my soul – I don’t think I would have gotten over. They had this one vision and I had a whole another vision.” “Back in WCW I could write everything myself because they didn’t think I was gonna do anything. With BattleBowl in 1996 I just started, ‘When it’s all said and done, there could only be one’ which was right out of Highlander… I started talking about the Diamond Cutter as the greatest finishing move on the planet… Just promoting it and treating myself as a nightclub. When I had a nightclub, I was responsible for the asses in the seats. So now, I had to get people to get this.”

DDP wrestled his first match for AEW final week on Dynamite. Odds are he hasn’t laced up his boots for the final time both. We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Diamond Dallas Web page, however he isn’t slowing down and neither is All Elite Wrestling.