DDP Making In-Ring Return Next Week On AEW Dynamite

MJF got here out to see if Cody Rhodes would settle for his stipulations that he laid down earlier than accepting a match. He got here out proper after Cody & Dustin Rhodes’ brutal match versus The Lucha Bros, so Cody couldn’t come proper again out.

MJF counted down from 10 after which known as Cody a bitch. Out of the blue, DDP got here out and launched himself as if he wanted any introduction. He acquired an excellent DDP Yoga plug in.

DDP acquired the group to chant “AEW” and he admitted that if anybody instructed him 19 years in the past that he could be again on TNT for an organization known as AEW then “I would tell them they’re smoking crack.”

DDP stated since his final Dynamite all of the followers requested if he’s coming again for yet one more match. MJF yelled “enough” and he stated that in his prime DDP couldn’t lace The Salt Of The Earth’s boots and he can’t maintain his jock now.

This was adopted by MJF bringing out the Butcher & The Blade. MJF instructed DDP that WCW is useless and “dead is the average age of your fans.” Then MJF stated DDP can both kiss his ring or they will ship him to Hospice.

DDP hit a Diamond Cutter on The Butcher & The Blade. MJF nailed DDP with a low blow kick subsequent. Then MJF and Wardlow acquired the upperhand earlier than QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes ran out for the save.

Later it was introduced that DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall will crew up subsequent week on Dynamite to face The Butcher, Blade, and MJF.