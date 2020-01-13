News TV SHOWS

DDP Training Hard For In-Ring Return At AEW Bash At The Beach

January 13, 2020
Diamond Dallas Web page is a WWE Corridor Of Famer, however he’s not retired from the ring simply but. He’s set for a match on AEW Dynamite this week and he’s preparing.

The founding father of DDP Yoga despatched out a video displaying followers how significantly he’s taking the six-man tag staff match this Wednesday. He’ll staff with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes towards MJF and the Butcher & The Blade.

It’s #TrainingDay Monkeys!

@[email protected] & I are coming for you @[email protected]@andycomplains this Wednesday at 8pm on @AEWrestling#BashAttheBeach

Diamond Dallas Web page is coaching exhausting and preserving his physique limber. He’s additionally not afraid to interrupt a swear within the course of. Let’s see if that arduous work will repay at Bash At The Seashore.



