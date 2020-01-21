De Beque triumphs in strong showing over North Park

De Beque simply defeated the North Park Wildcats by a rating of 69-32 on Saturday.

North Park was paced in scoring by Brock Follett who scored 18 factors whereas accumulating 16 rebounds. Hunter Periods had a stable evening, recording 5 factors, eight rebounds and one help.

Each groups will keep at house of their subsequent contest, with De Beque internet hosting Meeker and North Park taking over Soroco.

De Beque has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.