Mayor Invoice de Blasio pleaded with President Trump on Sunday for assist with the burgeoning homeless state of affairs wreaking havoc all through the town.

The Democrat stated in an interview on Fox Information that he would love the federal authorities to assist present help for low revenue metropolis dwellers to lease flats.

“The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing,” de Blasio advised Ed Henry on “America’s News Headquarters.”

“The federal government needs to help us with Section 8 vouchers,” he added. “That’s the single-strongest piece we need from Washington that we are not getting right now.”

Trump on Saturday had blasted politicians in each New York and California for his or her “tremendous homeless problems.”

“California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems,” Trump tweeted.

“They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and ‘politely’ ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!”

In response to the Coalition for the Homeless, there have been 62,391 homeless folks in metropolis shelters as of September 2019.

Households make up greater than two-thirds of the homeless shelter inhabitants, the advocacy group stated.