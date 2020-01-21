January 21, 2020 | 6:25am

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Police are investigating the dying of an toddler boy whose physique was present in an alley trash bin in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officer Eric Leavitt stated Monday that police have been referred to as just a little earlier than 9 a.m. Sunday and investigators assume the kid was youthful than 6 months previous.

The physique didn’t present any apparent bodily accidents, Leavitt stated, and police requested for public assist to establish him.

The Clark County coroner’s workplace is predicted within the coming days to launch his id and trigger and method of dying.

The neighborhood is a couple of 20-minute drive north of the Las Vegas Strip.