Dead or Alive 6’s New Update and Season Pass 4 Content Arrives This Month

Staff Ninja will quickly launch the primary 2020 replace for Lifeless or Alive 6, Model 1.18. Alongside the brand new replace, the developer additionally plans to unleash content material for Season Cross four. What the subsequent spherical of Season Cross content material entails at the moment stays beneath wraps. Concrete data ought to floor quickly, nonetheless, since each the replace and Season Cross four will go dwell subsequent week on January 21st.

Information in regards to the imminent arrival of the newest replace and Season Cross content material was not too long ago shared on an official Lifeless or Alive Twitter account. See the submit within the tweet linked beneath:

[News] The First #DOA6 replace of 2020, “v1.18” is predicted to be launched on 1/21! Many contents together with Season Cross four will probably be on this replace. Extra particulars quickly fighters! #DEADORALIVE6 pic.twitter.com/9sDYmIvORp — Official DEAD OR ALIVE Combating Sport (@DOATEC_OFFICIAL) January 10, 2020

If the DLC for Season Cross four is something like that of Season Cross three, Lifeless or Alive followers ought to count on an entire host of latest costumes and perhaps a further character. Season Cross three’s extras consisted of three totally different costume units–Witch Get together Costumes, Vitality Up! Coaching Put on, and Santa Bikini–every that includes a complete of 16 outfits. This explicit spherical of Lifeless or Alive 6 DLC additionally noticed the discharge of the extra fighter Rachel, who launched with 5 outfits in a “Debut Costume set.” Comparable kinds of content material have been featured in each the DLC choices for Season Cross 1 and Season Cross 2.

Lifeless or Alive 6 is in shops now for the PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Dead or Alive on Twitter via Twinfinite]