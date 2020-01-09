“Dead” Woman Comes Back To Life At Funeral Bath In Pakistan

The girl is now present process therapy on the similar public hospital. (Representational)

Karachi:

In a weird incident, a 50-year-old girl pronounced lifeless by a hospital in Pakistan “came back to life” at her funeral bathtub, in keeping with a media report on Thursday.

Rasheeda Bibi was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi the place the medical doctors pronounced her lifeless and likewise issued a loss of life certificates, the Categorical Tribune reported.

The girl “miraculously came back to life while being given her funeral bath on Wednesday”, it mentioned.

“Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing,” Rasheeda’s daughter-in-law Shabana was quoted as saying by the report.

The girl is now present process therapy on the similar public hospital.