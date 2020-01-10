‘Deadbeat’ AOC rakes in a bundle but doesn’t share with House Dems

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raked in oodles of marketing campaign money, however the Democratic Socialist darling has been an actual penny-pincher in the case of spreading the wealth to the Home’s Democratic marketing campaign committee — and that’s vexing her fellow Dems.

The far-left Bronx-Queens congressional freshman has not given a dime to the Democratic Congressional Committee, managed by Home management, her marketing campaign spokesman Corbin Trent confirmed Friday.

AOC as a substitute has constructed her personal fundraising operation to profit fellow progressive candidates — together with members of the self-proclaimed “Squad” — to bypass the official Democratic Occasion fundraising operation.

Her choice to work independently of — and generally towards — the Home management and Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee — has irked fellow members of her occasion.

“Sometimes the question comes: ‘Do you want to be in a majority or do you want to be in the minority? “And do you want to be part of a team?” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens), informed Fox Information, which first reported about AOC’s boycott of the DCCC.

One other supply was much less light.

“Deadbeat Cortez should pay her bills,” groused a Home Democratic aide to the community. “She’s always whining about people paying their fair share and here she is leaving her friends with the bill.”

In the meantime, she’s utilizing the marketing campaign money to bankroll major challengers in a bid to oust extra average Home members. Ocasio-Cortez raised $316,000 in 2019 alone by means of on-line fundraising for candidates she helps.

The 30-year-old has been at odds with the DCCC because it threatened to blackball any marketing campaign strategists or pollsters who labored for Democratic major challengers towards Home incumbents.

Ocasio-Cortez in 2018 shocked the political world by toppling one of many top-ranking Home Democrats, ex-Rep. Joe Crowley, in a Democratic major for New York’s 14th congressional district.

And final March, she urged her supporters to boycott the DCCC and as a substitute donate on to Democratic candidates — a unprecedented energy play for a first-term Home member.

“The @DCCC’s new rule to blacklist boycott anyone who does business w/ primary challengers is extremely divisive & harmful to the party,” she tweeted. “My recommendation, if you’re a small-dollar donor: pause your donations to DCCC & give directly to swing candidates instead.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez welcomes Bernie Sanders EPA

Data obtained by Fox Information confirmed Ocasio-Cortez has didn’t pay any of her $250,000 in “dues” to the DCCC.

In the meantime, she is backing two left-leaning insurgents towards average Home incumbents — Jessica Cisneros towards Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas and Marie Newman towards Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois.

And she or he has emerged as one thing of a grass-roots fundraising powerhouse. The Put up reported she raised greater than $1.four million within the third fund-raising quarter for her re-election — topping all different Home Democrats.

The previous bartender has dissed the DCCC and says she’ll withhold the money to protest the Democratic Occasion for not backing rebel progressive major candidates, like herself, within the title of defending incumbents.

“For me personally, I’m not paying D-trip dues,” Ocasio-Cortez informed Fox, utilizing slang for the DCCC and citing a “myriad of reasons.”

“One, I don’t agree with the policy around blacklisting groups that help progressive candidates,” she stated, referring to a DCCC effort to sideline distributors who help challengers to members of Congress.

“I think we need to evolve as a party and make room for that.”

As a substitute, Ocasio-Cortez has goosed her donor base with the assistance of Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders whom she endorsed for president in October, to funnel cash on to progressive candidates.

In 2019, she funneled greater than $300,000 to candidates she’s endorsed by internet hosting on-line fundraising campaigns for them.

However she does assist some colleagues: “I’m happy to support some incumbents, but it’s not just a blanket rule.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Rashida Tlaib AP

Different beneficiaries of her on-line campaigns embody her fellow progressive members of “The Squad,” all freshmen girls of coloration: Reps. Rashida Tlaib, who acquired about $10,000), Ilhan Omar, who obtained $29,000 and Ayanna Pressley, who acquired simply $three,800.

However whereas her coffers refill, Meeks and different colleagues usually are not amused about the place it’s going.

Meeks informed the community that not paying DCCC dues and dealing as well Democratic colleagues reveals an absence of respect for the occasion and fellow reps who must reply to constituents extra conservative than her Bronx and Queens base.

“DCCC dues are about supporting others because you want to be part of the team,” he stated.

“The goal is to be in the majority. And the goal is, when you are on a team I would think, to respect individuals whose districts are different than yours.”

Ocasio-Cortez says the competitors is wholesome.

“We have to earn our keep every time. I think we have to make our case every single time,” she stated.