‘Deadpool 3’ is officially in production at Marvel Studios

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the long-awaited Deadpool three is formally within the works at Marvel Studios.

There was loads of dialogue over whether or not a 3rd film within the sequence would occur, particularly after the movie’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

Final yr, Reynolds acknowledged that he believed that Deadpool three would by no means occur, whereas it was additionally unclear whether or not an R-rated Marvel would ever get the inexperienced mild by Marvel.

This July, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld reignited hope, saying the film would “totally happen”, and Reynolds has now confirmed the franchise’s return.

Deadpool

In a brand new interview on Christmas Eve, Reynolds confirmed the information whereas showing on Dwell with Kelly and Ryan. As ComicBook.com report, Reynolds was requested about Deadpool three, responding: “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team.”

He then confirmed that the movie was in manufacturing at Marvel Studios, saying that it felt like “the big leagues all of a sudden,” including that he’s discovering the expertise “kinda crazy”.

Reynolds lately stated that he believes that Deadpool three will go in “a completely different direction”.

He additionally spoke about desirous to discover Deadpool’s sexuality in a future movie. “I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways,” he stated.

“The beauty of Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do issues that different superhero films don’t essentially do. It’s one thing that I’d like to see extra of.”