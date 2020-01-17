Deadwater Fell: 5 questions we have after episode 2’s huge twist

Channel four’s Deadwater Fell continues to be a captivating watch with its second episode revealing somewhat extra data however finally leaving extra questions than solutions.

The occasions main as much as the devastating fireplace stay unclear, however one factor is for sure: one thing was significantly improper within the Kendrick family.

Listed here are the 5 greatest questions we have now after the second episode and that stunning final minute twist:

Why did Dylan lie in his police assertion?

Viewers shall be left reeling from a stunning revelation within the closing moments, which proves Dylan’s police testimony to be false.

After Steve finds nitrous oxide (often known as laughing gasoline) canisters within the woods, he determines that native tearaway Dylan was close to the scene of the hearth on the evening it began.

When confronted, Dylan admits that he does have data related to the police investigation, telling detectives he noticed Tom (David Tennant) within the woods chasing after his younger daughter Emily.

In flashback, it’s revealed that Kate was really the one working after her, with the implication being that Dylan has willingly lied to police about what he noticed – however why?

The teenager doesn’t seem to have any affection for Kate, insensitively joking about her loss of life within the first episode, so it appears unlikely that he had any loyalty or drive to guard her.

Maybe he has a vendetta in opposition to Tom, who’s proven to be a manipulative determine and will probably have intimidated Dylan over his misdemeanours up to now.

What was Kate doing within the woods with Emily?

If Kate did chase after her daughter on the evening of the hearth, does that verify her guilt within the horrible homicide? Don’t be so positive.

Crime mysteries have a behavior of throwing folks off the scent and there’s quite a bit this scene doesn’t inform us.

For instance, we don’t know when it takes place in relation to the hearth – it might be instantly earlier than or hours earlier.

Nor do we all know what precisely Emily was fleeing from, which means it’s doable she may have been working to flee her father and Kate was simply attempting to assist.

With two episodes to go, there’s much more data left to return out about what actually occurred, so it could be smart to not leap to any conclusions simply but…

Why was Kate so sad?

In a heartbreaking scene within the second episode, a drunk Kate is put to mattress by Jess and husband Tom, and left at midnight as she sobs and cries out: “I don’t want to feel like this anymore.”

Within the first episode, we discovered that she was affected by despair, a psychological sickness which may be worsened by poisonous residing situations.

These appear to match that description, as Tom exhibits remarkably little sympathy for his distraught spouse, nonchalantly placing her to mattress with a mocking pat on the top.

Notably, this scene is ready earlier than Tom sleeps along with her finest buddy Jess, which means that even when Kate found her husband’s infidelity, the state of affairs was already dire. However may it have pushed her to homicide?

What’s Tom hiding?

All through this episode, Jess asks the grieving Tom what Kate was saying earlier than the hearth, particularly if something may give them a clue about her motives or way of thinking.

He dismisses her questioning every time, leaving the distinct impression that there’s one thing he isn’t telling us.

Taking one other take a look at his first police interview arouses solely extra suspicion, as he describes an idyllic relationship together with his spouse which we all know merely isn’t true.

On the very least, his preliminary look as a pillar of the neighborhood is quickly dropping its credibility.

It’s revealed that earlier than sleeping with Jess, he had beforehand been untrue with Kate’s previous classmate Sasha, who feels he solely did so out of a need to interrupt up their friendship.

As well as, the best way he treats Jess, each throughout their sexual encounter and later by exposing himself to her, exhibits a particular malicious streak to his character.

Whether or not or not he really began the hearth, Tom has quite a bit to reply for…

What is going to Steve do if Jess turns into pregnant?

By the tip of episode two, Jess and Steve’s relationship is on the rocks after she confesses to having intercourse with Tom.

However, having simply began their second spherical of IVF therapy, there’s an opportunity that Jess may quickly fall pregnant with Steve’s child.

This realisation solely provides to how livid he’s along with her, however it’s doable that the kid they’ve needed for therefore lengthy may characterize a chance for a contemporary begin.

Such a factor certainly couldn’t exist within the small village of Kirkdarroch, the place everyone is aware of everyone, so a transfer someplace fully new might be on the playing cards.

Deadwater Fell continues on Channel four at 9pm on Friday 24th January