Dealing with injury, Kelce delivers one of, if not THE greatest games ever by a tight end

KANSAS CITY, Miss. – Early Sunday night, Travis Kelce hobbled by way of the Chiefs locker room on his option to the post-game podium.

That’s the place he was initially scheduled to reply questions concerning the first time in NFL playoff historical past a group had erased a deficit of a minimum of 20 factors en path to a victory by a minimum of 20 factors – in any other case referred to as one of many best comebacks ever produced within the league.

Maybe noticing his limp, a PR man requested Kelce if he simply needed to carry the scrum at his stall, saving him a number of steps.

“Yes,” stated the hulking, 6-foot-5, 260-pounder. “That would be great.”

So was the day at work Kelce had simply accomplished.

The Chiefs had two instrumental gamers listed as “questionable” heading into their divisional spherical assembly with the Houston Texans. In the end, excellent defensive finish Chris Jones (calf) was unable to reply the bell as a result of he couldn’t push off throughout pre-game warm-up. Coach Andy Reid stated on Monday that Jones is “day-to-day” heading in direction of subsequent Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown with the Tennessee Titans. An out there Jones, who has led the group in sacks the final two years, can be big for Kansas Metropolis.

Kelce had been on the harm report with a knee drawback. However not solely did he make it by way of the warm-up, he went on to cripple the Titans.

The Chiefs ought to have minimize the sport ball in half, giving one piece to Patrick Mahomes and the opposite to Kelce.

Mahomes turned the primary participant ever to throw a minimum of 300 yards and 5 landing passes whereas additionally dashing for a minimum of 50 yards. He as soon as once more proved he’s the most effective quarterback in soccer.

All Kelce did was ship one among, if not THE best playoff performances by a good finish of all-time.

Some information to think about alongside along with his 10 catches (on 12 targets) for 134 yards and three touchdowns (all six yards or much less, all inside an eight minute span), mind-boggling stats that might have been even larger if not for a 28-yard cross interference name he drew to arrange the Chiefs on the 5:

The hassle marked the most effective day of Kelce’s six-year profession, which was beforehand highlighted by a Week 12, 2018 eruption through which he had 12 catches (on 13 targets) for 168 yards and two touchdowns, serving to Okay.C. to a 40-33 win over the Raiders.

However that wasn’t a playoff sport.

Kelce had two 100-yard video games through the season – the 13 catches for 142 yards (however no TDs) towards the Broncos in Week 15, and a seven-catch, 107-yard day in Week 2 versus Oakland.

However once more, this one was with all of the chips on the road.

In his earlier six post-season outings, Kelce discovered the tip zone twice – in a 22-21 loss to Tennessee when he had 4 catches for 66 yards, and in final yr’s 37-31 extra time loss to the Patriots within the AFC championship.

His earlier finest post-season sport was his first, on Jan. 9, 2015, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 128 yards in a 30-Zero win over Houston.

Whereas he now has 43 catches for 559 yards (together with three 100-plus yard video games) and 5 touchdowns within the playoffs, Kelce’s common season stats line reveals 507 catches for six,465 yards and 37 touchdowns. However whereas he has scored twice on 5 events, Sunday marked his first three-TD day.

He has reached triple digits in receiving yards 19 instances over his profession, together with a stretch of 2017 the place he did it 5 instances in six weeks.

Solely in 4 common seasons video games has he reached double digits in catches.

Now take into account the place Sunday’s efficiency ranks among the many best of all tight-ends.

Usually considered finest to ever play the place is Tony Gonzales, who spent 12 seasons with the Chiefs and 5 with the Falcons, and solely performed in seven post-season video games. He had 30 catches for 286 yards, and 4 touchdowns, with two in a single sport.

Rob Gronkowski, who’s No. 2 on most lists, made 16 post-season appearances. In his finest, he had three TDs whereas grabbing 10 of 12 targets for 145 yards, similar to what Kelce did Sunday.

Additionally considered as one of many best post-season outings by a tight-end got here from Kellen Winslow, throughout a 41-38 extra time victory for the Chargers over the Dolphins in a 1981 AFC wild card sport.

That day Winslow caught 13 passes for 166 yards and a landing, plus he additionally blocked a possible sport profitable 43-yard subject objective try by Uwe von Schumann with 4 seconds left.

All through the day Winslow was handled for well being points, together with a pinched nerve in his shoulder, dehydration, extreme cramping and cut up lip that required three stitches.

When it was over, he was helped off the sector by two teammates.

Kelce made it the locker room underneath his personal steam, after which answered the query of the day — is there any doubt he’ll play towards Tennessee?

“No,” he stated. “No doubt. No doubt in my mind.”

Kelce chuckled when requested how he felt bodily.

“I feel like I’ve got about a week to get ready for next week’s game,” he stated. “From there, it will be a little bit of a battle, but I’m sure everyone’s dealing with something at this point of the year.”

It’s additionally clear he’s excited a few second likelihood in two years to be a win from enjoying within the Tremendous Bowl.

“I’m just happy we get to play (Sunday’s game) here, in front of this unbelievable city,” stated Kelce. “This stadium is like nothing else on the earth. When you come and expertise it you’ll depart right here saying the identical factor. “

Individuals who had been there Sunday left saying that sport was like nothing they’d each seen. That comeback, that efficiency by Mahomes and that effort, whereas coping with an harm, by Kelce — maybe the best playoff sport ever performed by a good finish.

