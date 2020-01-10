Deap Lips (Flaming Lips & Deap Vally) – “Home Thru Hell”

Final month, Deap Lips – the collaboration between the Flaming Lips and the LA duo Deap Vally – introduced the discharge of their debut album, additionally known as Deap Lips , with lead single “Hope Hell High.” In the present day, the band are sharing one other new observe from it, the equally titled “Home Thru Hell.” Like the primary single, it's an all-over-the-place observe that comes collectively in a cool sufficient method, a chaotically chill mix of processed vocals and crisp guitars. Test it out beneath.

Deap Lips is out three / 13 on Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it right here.