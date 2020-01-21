“Dear Delhi Police, We Too Have Kids”: Shaheen Bagh Protesters To Cops

A whole bunch have braved the Delhi winter to protest the citizenship legislation at Shaheen Bagh

A day after Delhi Police made a second attraction to protesters who’ve braved a chilly winter to take part in a month-long sit-in relay protest at Shaheen Bagh in opposition to the citizenship legislation, a Twitter account that appears to be operated by the protesters despatched out a well mannered response, assuring the cops “we too have children… understand parents’ worries… we are allowing school vans to cross”. The tweet additionally took a not-so-subtle dig at Delhi Police over accidents sustained by college students from the close by Jamia Millia College in final month’s violent conflict with the cops.

A tweet posted by the “Shaheen Bagh Official” deal with reads: “Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents’ worries for their children’s schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross.”

The tweet is accompanied by a video that reveals a Maruti Suzuki Eeco with three kids in class uniforms sitting inside.

“This is a school can… there are children in the car and they are being allowed to pass safely through the Kalindi Kunj Road. They will not be troubled,” a younger lady, who can’t be seen, says within the video apparently shot on a cell phone.

"Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents' worries for their children's schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross."

A second tweet from the identical deal with tagged Delhi Police and stated: “We look forward to your cooperation in these issues”.

On Monday Delhi Police, on orders from the Delhi Excessive Courtroom to make use of “persuasion rather than force” urged protesters to disperse, citing hardships brought about to college students in “reaching schools, coaching centres and private tuitions”.

Of their tweet the cops additionally sounded a cautionary observe that was seen by many on the social media platform as prelude to a extra violent method.

Their dad and mom have expressed deep anxiousness in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Day by day commuters, native residents and businesspersons are additionally going through acute harassment. We as soon as once more attraction to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the street and restore regular site visitors. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

“We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship…,” the cops’ tweet learn.

The Shaheen Bagh protest has resulted in a key street between Noida and South Delhi being blocked and brought about congestion on different routes such because the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway.

Final week, the Excessive Courtroom had requested police to attempt to clear the route however “also keep in mind larger public interests”.

In December what started as a peaceable march by Jamia college students in opposition to the citizenship legislation led to a pitched battle with Delhi Police. Over 60 individuals, together with college students and cops, have been injured within the clashes that noticed Delhi Police barge into the Jamia campus, with out permission, and brutally assault college students sitting contained in the library.

The controversial laws that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh are agitating in opposition to is the Citizenship (Modification) Act, which makes faith, for the primary time, the take a look at of Indian citizenship.

The federal government says it would assist non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbouring nations in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution Critics say the invoice discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.