“Dear Youth, Modi, Shah Have Destroyed Your Future”: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is probably going to participate in a protest towards the citizenship regulation in Delhi on Monday (File)

New Delhi:

Amid violent protests towards the contentious citizenship regulation, senior Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, alleging they’re dividing the nation as they cannot face public anger towards unemployment and the state of financial system.

“Dear youth of India, Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India hiding behind hate,” he tweeted.

Violent protests broke out in a number of components of the nation after the citizenship regulation – which for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India – was handed in parliament earlier this month.

A number of individuals have died in Assam, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in violence over the week. On Friday, 13 individuals had died in UP in clashes between the police and protesters.

The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics, nonetheless, say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Delhi, tried to allay the concern of protesters, saying the “Muslims of this country’s soil” don’t have anything to do with the citizenship regulation and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“Those who are the Muslims of this country’s soil, they have nothing to do with the citizenship law and the NRC. Neither is anybody sending the nation’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India. This is a white lie which is dividing the nation,” he stated.

The Congress will maintain a protest towards the regulation at Rajghat – the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi – on Monday. Senior social gathering chief Rahul Gandhi, who had been overseas because the protests over the brand new regulation escalated final Sunday, is predicted to attend the meet.