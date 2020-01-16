Death in Paradise guest star Alexander Vlahos on playing “arrogant” murder suspect Max: “He doesn’t do himself any favours”

Merlin and Versailles star Alexander Vlahos takes on the function of artist’s muse Max Newman within the newest episode of Dying in Paradise – and after his well-known girlfriend dies in mysterious circumstances, this “arrogant” and “fiery” younger man finds himself below suspicion.

“Max is the boyfriend and four-year partner of the victim of episode two, Donna,” Vlahos explains. “They are madly in love but it’s kind of a tempestuous and turbulent relationship, full of fireworks and passion. Max is an ex-model from London, who’s now sort of resting on his laurels I suppose with Donna. He’s sort of free-boating off her artistry and success.”

Donna Harman, performed by Sherlock’s Louise Brealey, is an acclaimed artist and former party-girl who lives on vitality drinks and cigarettes; however she is discovered useless in her studio one afternoon after apparently ingesting a can spiked with cyanide.

Max is straight away below suspicion, with DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) additionally sizing up artwork seller Patti (Barbara Flynn), assistant Anthony (Caleb Frederick) and humanities centre boss Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) as potential killers.

However with Max’s face and torso masking so many canvases, the crew quickly discover one thing attention-grabbing.

“Max has got an incredible scar running down his body which was from a previous fight between the couple about a year prior to Donna’s demise,” Vlahos says. “The detectives choose up on that and so they choose up on the truth that on the day he’s questioned by the police, his knuckles are wrapped in a bandage.

“Also, Max acts quite shaky and he doesn’t do himself any favours at all. It’s a non-drinking house but he carries around his own personal flagon.”

He provides: “Max is quite arrogant, overconfident and a fiery person but also incredibly relaxed and languid.”

Vlahos additionally loved the prospect to movie together with his on-screen girlfriend.

“I was very blessed to have Louise Brealey too,” he says. “She’s a firecracker and a fantastic actress to work with. We had so much fun doing all of our flashback scenes together – she’s just such a pocket rocket and a big bottle of energy that lit up the room.”

Alexander Vlahos’s episode of Dying in Paradise airs on Thursday 16th January at 9pm on BBC One