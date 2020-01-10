Death In Paradise viewers spot an actor held his phone UPSIDE DOWN while calling an ambulance

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:25 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:25 EST, 10 January 2020

Loss of life In Paradise viewers noticed a ‘rookie mistake’ when the BBC1 drama returned to screens final night time.

Eagle-eyed followers seen Charles Crabtree (Adrian Edmonson) held his cellphone the other way up when calling an ambulance following a knife assault on Donald McCormack (Samuel West).

The blunder sparked a lot touch upon Twitter, with one viewer writing: ‘#DeathInParadise pretty use of an the other way up cell phone.’

Eagle-eyed followers seen Charles Crabtree (Adrian Edmonson) held his cellphone the other way up when calling an ambulance following a knife assault on Donald McCormack (Samuel West)

The blunder sparked a lot touch upon Twitter as followers shared their glee at recognizing the error

One other posted: ‘He was undoubtedly holding that cellphone the other way up, proper? #DeathInParadise.’

One fan stepped into defend the error, tweeting: ‘Sure, the cellphone was the other way up and no, the actress wasn’t really stabbed to demise. It’s known as make perception. #DeathInParadise.’

Some viewers stated it was merely a case of ‘make imagine’ however others stated it was a rookie error

Nonetheless one other viewer argued the cellphone was merely an error on the a part of the actor.

The BBC1 present returned with its ninth season final night time and noticed DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) deal with certainly one of his final instances on the island of Saint Marie.

A lady was stabbed to demise at a New 12 months’s Eve celebration, bringing celebrations to an abrupt finish.

The BBC1 present returned with its ninth season final night time. Charles, pictured, rushed to assist his buddy Donald after he was attacked at dwelling by a masked assailant carrying a knife

Donald, whose sister-in-law was the primary sufferer of the attacker, was wounded within the house, pictured, however forunately Charles was there to assist and phoned an ambulance

Regardless of holding his cellphone the other way up and solely urgent one quantity, Charles was capable of efficiently place a name to the emergency providers (pictured) following the assault

The girl’s husband tried to put the blame on the ft of his estranged brother, Donald, who had lately been again in contact.

Nonetheless lower than 15 minutes into the present Donald was attacked by a masked intruder wielding a knife.

Charles, who had simply stated goodbye to his buddy outdoors his house, heard the battle and returned to assist and positioned the cellphone name to emergency providers.