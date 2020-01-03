January 2, 2020 | eight:00pm

The loss of life of a Florida teen soccer star fatally struck by a freight practice has been dominated a suicide, officers stated.

Bryce Gowdy, 17 — a wide-receiver prospect headed to Georgia Tech — was discovered useless Monday after he intentionally put himself in entrance of the practice’s path in Deerfield Seashore, the South Florida Solar-Sentinel reported.

His loss of life was dominated a suicide by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Workplace.

Gowdy’s mother, Shibbon Winelle, stated in a video posted to her Fb web page the teenager had been “talking in circles” and asking “a lot of questions about spirituality and life” within the days earlier than his loss of life.

She stated each she and her son battled their very own private “demons,” alluding to psychological well being struggles.

“I said, ‘Bryce, you have to dig within and fight these demons that you’re fighting,’” Winelle stated.

“I told him I wasn’t strong enough to help him right now, and I have my own demons that I was trying to fight.”

She stated the household had just lately turn into homeless and she or he final noticed him when she requested him to get her favourite blanket from the automobile.

He by no means returned, and hours later his physique was discovered close to practice tracks in Deerfield Seashore.

Georgia Train mourned Gowdy’s loss of life in a tweet posted by the staff’s coach, Geoff Collins.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins wrote.

“Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. … Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”