Death of Grand Junction man held in girl’s death ruled a suicide

GRAND JUNCTION — The demise of a Colorado jail inmate suspected of killing a 9-year-old woman with chloroform has been dominated a suicide.

Authorities stated Jeffrey Beagley, 34, of Grand Junction, died after he was discovered unresponsive in his cell on the Mesa County Jail on Dec. 23.

Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn’s investigation discovered that Beagley died by hanging and that jail footage didn’t present anybody coming into his cell round that point, the Every day Sentinel reported Tuesday.

Beagley was arrested on suspicion of homicide, reckless manslaughter, tried intercourse assault and baby abuse ensuing within the demise of the woman on Nov. 9. An post-mortem discovered she died of chloroform poisoning.

Investigators say a bottle of chloroform had been delivered to Beagley a day earlier than he referred to as 911 to report the woman had died. Chloroform can render a sufferer unconscious, court docket paperwork stated.

Police stated they discovered a considerable amount of baby pornography within the residence in addition to proof of hidden cameras inside bogs.