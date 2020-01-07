Death of Iran general spurs anxiety over fate of U.S. hostages

WASHINGTON — The killing of a prime Iranian basic has ratcheted up the nervousness of households of Individuals held in Iran, one month after the discharge of a New Jersey scholar had given them hope.

The Trump administration has made a precedence of bringing dwelling hostages held overseas, however the prospect of a decision for the handful of captives in Iran appears to have dimmed with the 2 nations edging dangerously near battle and warning of retaliatory strikes and continued agitation.

“He wasn’t safe before now, but now he’s really not safe,” mentioned Joanne White, whose son, Navy veteran Michael White of Imperial Seaside, California, has been imprisoned since July whereas visiting a girlfriend in Iran. “I don’t know if anyone is going to retaliate.”

Iran has vowed revenge for the airstrike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani — the U.S. accused him of plotting new assaults simply earlier than his dying — and has deserted the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear cope with world powers. The Trump administration, whereas saying it stays dedicated to releasing Individuals from Iran, has mentioned it’s ready to reply to any assaults from the Islamic Republic.

The tensions are the worst in 40 years and are in distinction to the diplomatic breakthrough that resulted in December’s launch of Princeton College graduate scholar Xiyue Wang in change for the U.S. releasing a detained Iranian scientist. Crushing U.S. sanctions on Iran stay in place, however the launch steered Tehran might be open to utilizing American captives as bargaining chips for future negotiations.

Weeks earlier Iran had acknowledged in a submitting to the United Nations that it had a “missing person” file on former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished within the nation in 2007. Certainly one of his daughters, Sarah Levinson Moriarty, instructed reporters final month that she thought-about the discover from Iran an acknowledgment that the nation had her father and knew the place he was.

Even so, there have been already considerations about how current protests in Iran tied to spiking fuel costs may have an effect on the destiny of Western prisoners. The brand new tensions have prompted even better uncertainty.

Babak Namazi mentioned he has tried to remain even-keeled within the four-and-a-half years that his brother, Siamak, has been imprisoned in Iran. His father, Baquer, is in a extremely restrictive medical furlough there. Each are being held on what the household says are manufactured fees of collaborating with the USA.

“From the lens that I look through of how things affect my family and getting them home safely and expeditiously, when we’re in a period of detente, I feel more hopeful,” mentioned Namazi, who relies in Dubai.

Although he has felt at instances like his family members are near being launched, he has additionally endured durations of escalating rigidity. These moments make him uneasy because the freedom of his father and brother is “very much dependent on both sides being able to talk to each other.”

“I’ve had to learn, very painfully, not to get my hopes up as much as I want to until something actually happens,” Namazi mentioned. “At the same time, I’ve had to teach myself not to get too despondent because, if I don’t have hope, how can I go on? It’s my honest feeling now.”

He mentioned he noticed a silver lining in President Donald Trump’s assertion on Twitter that “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!” and is hopeful meaning the 2 sides are open to easing and even humanitarian gestures.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who a month in the past mentioned the Wang swap may result in a dialogue between Washington and Tehran over prisoners, mentioned on “Meet the Press” on Sunday that “I love these families” and that he is aware of they’re “suffering greatly.”

“We continue to work on that process, to get every American held anywhere in the world, including by the kleptocrats and theocrats in Iran, to get them to return American hostages. We will never give up on that mission,” Pompeo mentioned.

Joanne White mentioned she is especially involved about her son, who was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme chief and posting personal data on-line. He’s sick with most cancers and not too long ago complained to her that he was ravenous in jail. She mentioned he has lengthy been a Trump supporter and, when it got here to the president’s impeachment, “he told me to tell the Democrats to leave Trump alone.”

White, who lives in Arizona, mentioned she personally doesn’t know what to make of the Trump administration’s assertion that Soleimani was planning imminent assaults on the time of his dying.

“It’s something he’s going to have to answer,” she mentioned of Trump. “I know he’s going to have to answer to that.”