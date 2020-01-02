Death of man found near pool in the Beach suspicious

Toronto Police are investigating a suspicious loss of life after a person’s physique was discovered close to the Woodbine Seaside pool Wednesday night.
Police have been referred to as to the realm by a passerby simply earlier than 11 p.m. New 12 months’s Day for a medical criticism and situated the physique of an Asian male.
“We don’t have much to say at this time … we have to wait until we get the results from the autopsy,” Const. Caroline de Kloet stated Thursday.
