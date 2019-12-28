Death of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar ‘was not suspicious’

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

The sudden loss of life of Recreation of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar shouldn’t be being handled as suspicious, police have stated.

The actor, who was the physique double for Theon Greyjoy and Alfie Allen within the hit present, amongst others, was discovered useless at his residence in Martinez Avenue, east Belfast on Christmas Eve.

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for Mr Dunbar, from Portrush, who additionally labored on hit TV exhibits Line of Obligation and Derry Women, describing him as a ‘stunning soul’, ‘form’ and a ‘respectable man’.

Recreation Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, pictured on the present, died at his residence in Belfast on Christmas Eve

Position: In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Andrew was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s aspect of the Battle of the Bastards

A police spokesman stated the pressure attended the scene and the ‘loss of life shouldn’t be being handled as suspicious’.

A autopsy has additionally taken place to ascertain the reason for loss of life.

Fellow actor Andy McClay has described his good friend as a ‘form and respectable man’ who was a ‘expertise’ and had a ‘good coronary heart’.

‘His DJ units had been superb and when he did one set for Recreation of Thrones, he ended up doing all of them for the top of season events,’ he advised Belfast Dwell.

He additionally stated Mr Dunbar had labored as a Recreation of Thrones tour information and stated he may have been an expert actor, however wished to concentrate on artwork and DJ-ing.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Make-up Recreation of Thrones, stated that though the present noticed hundreds of extras Mr Dunbar stood out.

She stated: ‘At all times skilled and mannerly with a giant broad beaming smile. A lovely soul – he can be missed by all of the GOT household.’

Reminiscences: Pal Graham Smith shared an image of his late pal together with a touching message saying that Andrew was ‘so loveable’ and he ‘made him smile’

In function: Tributes stated Andrew (left with good friend and actor Andy McClay) was a pleasure to work with on set

In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Mr Dunbar was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s aspect of the Battle of the Bastards.

His different appearing work included additional roles in Derry Women, Krypton and as a corrupt police officer in Line of Obligation.

The Extras Dept, who labored with Andrew, posted an announcement about his loss of life on social media and stated he can be ‘remembered by his form soul’.

They wrote: ‘ To say we’re shocked and saddened on the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement.

‘We’ve so many fond reminiscences of the years Andrew labored with us. He was so versatile we may forged him in something, he was such a proficient performer he would all the time find yourself being featured, and he was so adored that he was all the time requested by productions time and again.

Work: The Recreation Of Throne actor’s different appearing work included additional roles in Derry Women, Krypton and as a corrupt police officer in Line of Obligation (pictured throughout his time on GOT)

Extras: One other pal shared an image of Andrew throughout filming for Frankenstein The Chronicles as he paid tribute to the actor

‘He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Recreation of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Obligation, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Women, and a Insurgent on Krypton to call a number of.

‘However most of all he’ll be remembered by his form soul and infectious character.Thanks for all you probably did for us Andrew. We are going to miss you dearly.’

A funeral discover stated service of thanksgiving in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush, will happen on Monday.

It described Andrew as: ‘A dearly liked son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a a lot liked brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.’