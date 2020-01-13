News

Death of woman found in burning apartment probed as suspicious

January 13, 2020
The demise of a girl who was present in a burning Scarborough highrise is being investigated as suspicious.

Emergency crews had been referred to as to 25 Bay Mills Blvd., within the Sheppard Ave. E. and Warden Ave. space, round three a.m. Monday.


Toronto Police and fireplace crews at 25 Bay Mills Blvd. after a girl present in a hearth died, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Kevin Connor/Toronto Solar)

Firefighters discovered flames and heavy smoke in an 18th-floor unit and rescued a girl, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening accidents. She later died. There was no instant info on her id.

The hearth was contained to the one unit.

Murder investigators are probing the girl’s demise as suspicious.

Anybody with info is requested to contact police.

