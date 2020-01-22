January 22, 2020 | 10:21am

The demise toll from China’s lethal thriller virus has almost doubled in lower than 24 hours — with the variety of fatalities climbing to 17 on Wednesday, in response to studies.

The Chinese language province of Hubei has confirmed 17 deaths and greater than 444 whole instances of the coronavirus, which emerged within the capital of Wuhan, state TV reported round eight p.m. native time Wednesday.

The variety of deaths linked to the flu-like virus beforehand had been reported as 9, all of which had been within the Hubei province.

The flu-like virus — which is transmitted between people — has been detected in 5 international locations, together with the US, the place officers confirmed a case in Washington state on Tuesday.

With Publish wires