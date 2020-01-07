Death Warrants Will Give Peace To Nirbhaya’s Family: Congress

I heard the federal government has mentioned it’s going to take away the fitting to enchantment in critical heinous crime: Sushmita Dev

New Delhi:

The Congress as we speak welcomed the issuance of demise warrants towards the 4 Nirbhaya case convicts saying it will give peace to her household and the nation, however rued the delay in justice supply.

The convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — can be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi courtroom mentioned as we speak.

“I feel justice delayed is justice denied. After changing so many laws, after the Verma committee report, still it took seven years,” welcoming the order, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev advised information company PTI.

“I heard somewhere that the government has said it will remove the right to appeal in a serious heinous crime. I feel right to appeal should not be totally done away with…but even in appellate jurisdiction in a serious crime like Nirbhaya, it should be time bound,” the Mahila Congress chief mentioned.

She mentioned Tuesday’s ruling would give peace to Nirbhaya’s household and the nation.

The 23-year-old paramedic pupil, known as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012 inside a shifting bus in south Delhi by six individuals earlier than being thrown out on the highway.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.