Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton win Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special

It wouldn’t be the festive season with out the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas particular – and now the brand new champion for 2019 has been topped.

After very practically taking the Glitterball trophy in 2017, it was a case of second time fortunate for the stunning Debbie McGee, who has turn into Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas champion alongside Strictly veteran Kevin Clifton.

As soon as all of the had danced, the studio viewers voted for his or her favorite and their votes have been mixed with the judges’ scores to resolve the winner.

With Debbie and Kevin’s quickstep to Michael Buble’s ‘Jingle Bells’ scoring full marks from the judges, they secured sufficient votes from the viewers to be awarded the Silver Star trophy.

Talking about her win, Debbie mentioned: “I wasn’t expecting it! It’s just amazing but you know, everybody has been fantastic.”

She added, “I think [the win is] everybody’s because we all had a great time, everyone did such great dances.”

Debbie confronted former Strictly favourites Chizzy Akudolu, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold on this 12 months’s particular.

And whereas she might have gained the trophy, Joe and Dianne Buswell additionally scored high marks with their Road Industrial efficiency to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by District 78.

Strictly Come Dancing – Christmas Particular 2019 (BBC – Photograph: Man Levy)

Third place went to Chizzy and her new associate Graziano Di Prima with their cheerful Cha Cha to ‘Get The Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey, scoring them 36.

Joint fourth have been Mark and Janette Manrara, with their Salsa to ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by The Waitresses, and Gemma and Gorka Márquez with their Jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ – each scoring 35.

Final place went to Richard and Luba Mushtuk, who carried out the Foxtrot to ‘You’re A Imply One, Mr Grinch’ by Sabrina Carpenter, scoring 32.

Different highlights of the evening included a musical efficiency by Liam Payne, in addition to a particular dance with Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.