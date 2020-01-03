Debenhams to axe 19 sites ‘within weeks’ as it begins store closures

By Each day Mail Metropolis & Finance Reporter

Revealed: 16:50 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 16:50 EST, three January 2020

Debenhams faces a make-or-break yr because it begins a large programme of retailer closures.

Three shops closed final yr, 19 retailers will shut their doorways between January 11 and 25, and an extra 28 will comply with subsequent yr.

The listing of 19 contains shops in Eastbourne, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Canterbury.

Three Debenhams shops closed final yr, 19 retailers will shut their doorways between January 11 and 25, and an extra 28 will comply with subsequent yr

It’s a part of a plan to rescue the 240-year-old division retailer chain after it went into administration final yr, falling into the arms of lenders.

A final-ditch bid from minority shareholder Mike Ashley, the proprietor of Sports activities Direct, failed, wiping out his £150million stake.

Final yr it introduced that it might shut its 50-worst performing shops utilizing an insolvency course of known as an organization voluntary settlement (CVA).

Three shops, York, Haverfordwest and Orpington, closed final yr. The remaining 28 can be chosen primarily based on the result of crunch talks with landlords.

Below the CVA, rents can even be reduce throughout lots of its remaining 163 shops.

Analysts have warned the try to save lots of Debenhams could also be a idiot’s errand. Greater than half of corporations that bear a CVA go bust.

Subsequent week retailers will replace the market on the essential Christmas buying and selling interval though the Debenhams rescue deal means it’s not required handy out monetary info.