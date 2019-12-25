DECADE OF LEAFS: Some highs, some lows, but no playoff series victories in 10-year span

Measuring the Maple Leafs by 10-year increments, it’s simple to recall the profitable Cup-filled ’60s, the Sittler/Salming ’70s, the backward Ballard ’80s, a Holy Trinity of Gilmour, Burns and Fletcher within the ’90s, then the flip of the century Pat Quinn/ACC period.

Because the 2010s wrap, nonetheless, we puzzle a few decade that defied description. It was forgettable in some ways based mostly on many darkish springs and whereas now ending on a promising word, nonetheless noticed 4 common managers and 5 coaches go by. And after making the Cup semifinal at the least as soon as within the ’70s, ’90s and ’2000s, the Leafs by no means even gained a collection, missed outright in six seasons and aren’t a cinch to qualify in 2020 both.

Ten folks and occasions that marked the last decade:

UNLUCKY 13

We begin with the 2013 playoffs, as a result of how completely different the world on Bay St. may look right now had the Leafs held that late Four-1 lead towards Boston on Could 13 in Recreation 7 of the opening spherical.

Maybe the empowered Buds would’ve gone on to beat the New York Rangers within the subsequent collection and gone past. Possibly Dave Nonis survived as common supervisor, Randy Carlyle as coach, Phil Kessel endured in his personal distinctive orbit, nobody at MLSE picked up the cellphone to name Brenadan Shanahan and Mike Babcock went to educate Buffalo.

As a substitute, the Causeway St. Collapse set the Bruins up for achievement, particularly the place enjoying the Leafs are involved and inside two years, a Toronto teardown came about, the mud of which nonetheless remains to be settling.

THE HOLE IN GOAL

Toronto has gone by way of a complete of 17 masked males since 2009-10, however not till buying Frederik Andersen did it have a keeper amongst goalkeepers.

Whereas the 2006 buying and selling of Tuukka Rask to Boston haunts the Leafs to at the present time, Andersen lastly introduced stability to the purpose of concern this 12 months about burnout. By the point you learn this he’ll seemingly have handed John Ross Roach for seventh-most video games by a franchise goaltender (223) and may eclipse Mike Palmateer in wins later this season.

The Dane was preceded by a mixture of Europeans, NHL veterans and keen children, however sick well being, poor defensive help and any variety of different calamities prevented somebody from firmly gripping the job. The closest the Leafs got here to a gentle No. 1 earlier than Andersen was the homegrown James Reimer.



Oilers famous person Connor McDavid, left, and Leafs star Auston Matthews face off in Edmonton. (POSTMEDIA FILES)

THE LAST SHALL BE FIRST

In 2014, the lottery ball gods denied the Leafs their shot at Connor McDavid.

Because the PHWA pool reporter that evening at CBC studios, I rode the elevator down post-draft with all of the non-playoff staff reps apart from Edmonton, considered one of whom joked extra unfortunate group of hockey males had by no means been in a confined house.

Similar constructing, completely different story the following 12 months the place nobody in T.O. complained a few 69-point season that secured the very best odds to land Auston Matthews. After watching groups construct round Crosby, Stamkos, Kane, Tavares, MacKinnon and McDavid, the Leafs’ futility lastly paid off.

Matthews has been below the highlight this season for off-ice behaviour, not being a 200-foot participant and unhappyness below Mike Babcock earlier than the latter’s dismissal. Backside line, no Leaf because the 1930s reached 100 objectives sooner than he and if any Leaf will attain 50 objectives once more or threaten Mats Sundin’s staff document of 420, it’ll be Matthews in the midst of his Leaf tenure, maybe at some point as captain.

Outcomes of earlier struggles assist the Leafs draft Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Mitch Marner, greater than sufficient to launch a correct rebuild. The problem within the early a part of the 2020s shall be including a chunk or two within the cap-conscious NHL.



Toronto Maple Leafs common supervisor Kyle Dubas (left) and president Brendan Shanahan watch throughout apply in Toronto on Monday, April eight, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES)

THE SHANAPLAN

One evening just a few years in the past within the in any other case empty Bay St. barn, Brendan Shanahan watched a pick-up sport of Leaf workers, altering his seat each couple of minutes across the higher bowl to review the play from varied angles.

He wasn’t searching for a defenceman among the many accountants and advert males, however testing how his proposed full-bloom Leaf brand seemed from a fan’s perspective. Decided to make the Leafs ‘Canada’s staff’ once more and never the butt of jokes, few particulars escape the Etobicoke native.

Quickly after taking on in 2014, the heavy lifting started, out with the final of the Brian Burke cabal, in with a entrance workplace of village elder Lou Lamoriello, wunderkind Kyle Dubas, battle-hardened Mark Hunter, capologist Brandon Pridham and to run the ship on open water, an obsessed Captain Ahab in Babcock and a heavy funding to lure John Tavares.

Some parts suceeded, others didn’t fairly work out. When push got here to shove, Shanahan gave full management to Dubas and let go many of the relaxation, however this system was already stable sufficient he might rent new workers from inside.

Shanahan additionally green-lighted enlargement of the staff’s sports activities science division, let Dubas lead the shift to analytics analysis. In a preferred transfer, Shanahan introduced Dave Keon again within the Leaf household and ended the opaque honoured quantity system by outright retiring a complete of 19 digits. The Marlies additionally gained a Calder Cup on his watch and Toronto turned a vacation spot totally free brokers right here and in Europe, not a strain cooker to be averted.

So how about an NHL playoff collection win, Shanny? A few gamers have talked to him about how dropping three first-round collection has worn on them.

“That’s salt in the wound, an open wound,” Shanahan has stated. “But if it makes us stronger (it will serve a purpose). Winning the Cup is like trying to open a safe. You know what the sound is, you know what it feels like, but until you do it … ”

Final Could, the 50-year-old Shanahan signed a six-year extension. If he lasts his total time period, he’ll have been on the government helm of the membership longer than any man because the late Harold Ballard.



Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri (43) reacts after scoring towards the Winnipeg Jets in October 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES)

NAZ-TY BUSINESS

As different groups celebrated their younger stars, the star-crossed Kadri had an inordinate quantity of scrutiny.

It went again earlier than the 2009 draft when the fateful Boyd Devereaux hat trick towards Ottawa on the meaningless final evening of the schedule dropped the Leafs from fifth to seventh within the order, denying GM Burke the possibility to choose Brayden Schenn and unite him with brother Luke and resulting in many different ‘what-if’ eventualities with different picks.

Kadri’s choice was naturally booed at rival Montreal’s Bell Centre, hardly the primary time the chirpy centre would fire up a crowd. With no different significant Leafs picks within the years earlier than him or till Morgan Rielly arrived, Kadri was critiqued with the London Knights, the Marlies and the Leafs, all of the whereas not afraid to talk his thoughts.

Many got here to understand such bravado and grit, which was clearly missed with the Leafs early this season. However not Kadri’s ill-timed makes an attempt to make a degree with reckless behaviour and an extended rap sheet of suspensions. It was attention-grabbing to see a extra mature Kadri develop off the ice as his wild streak ebbed. No Leaf maintained his perception about higher instances being simply across the nook than Kadri, adopted by different long-serving, lengthy struggling Leafs Jake Gardiner and Tyler Bozak.



Phil Kessel led the Leafs in scoring for six seasons. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES)

KESSEL LEGACY

Rick Vaive used to lament his three 50-goal seasons had been ignored within the tumult of the ’80s and nearly forgotten by the tip of the ’90s.

How will historical past bear in mind Kessel, who led the Leafs in scoring a outstanding six instances within the 2010s? Solely as soon as was his time prolonged into post-season motion, the place he had six factors in 2013, bettered solely by Marner within the 4 single collection’ the Leafs have been in.

If left alone simply to play, or surrounded by a stronger solid, Kessel might need thrived within the help position he had with Boston and later in Pittsburgh with two Cups. However being the face of the franchise with its impatient fan base was not condusive to his character. Few mourned his departure, which landed the Leafs Kasperi Kapanen and the draft decide used to amass Andersen.

COACHING CAROUSEL

Ron Wilson stated his final contract with the staff was partially a reward for “combat pay” and perhaps he had a degree.

The Toronto posting isn’t for the thin-skinned, as Wilson, Carlyle, Peter Horacek and Babcock came upon through the decade and now Sheldon Keefe has begun experiencing. Caryle and Babcock had gained Cups, however joined the record of 20 post-Punch Imlach who had been unable to climb the mountain right here.

Main humble pie needed to be digested by Shanahan final month when he acknowledged that the $50-million man Babcock was changing into incompatible with a staff of millennial stars. Maybe turning to Keefe, who is just not a former NHL coach or assistant, will work in addition to hiring the cerebral Roger Neilson 40 years in the past.

TV TITANS BUY LEAFS

From nameless pension fund bean counters who couldn’t win a Cup, MLSE possession started transitioning in 2011 below a pair of broadcast giants who additionally acquired wealthy within the absence of a title parade.

However at the least Bell and Rogers have a extra vested curiosity in seeing the Leafs do nicely. Their joint $1.32-billion buy (chairman of the board Larry Tanenbaum maintains a 25% share) has seen a extra proactive hockey staff develop as flagship of a sports activities empire that has gained NBA, MLS, CFL and AHL championships.

The hockey TV/radio pie is cut up between the rivals and a board truce is holding, however followers merely need the oft-promised constant successful staff, not likely caring which channel they watch it on.

RISE OF THE MARLIES

Going again to the ’80s Toronto’s farm groups might supply little aid to the father or mother membership as a result of the very best prospects had been both rushed into The Present or too many sources had been misplaced within the commerce of draft picks.

However the decade noticed the Marlies program really settle into its fan-friendly dwelling on the CNE grounds with common deliveries up the Gardiner Expressway. Coaches Dallas Eakins, Gord Dineen and Steve Spott influenced future Leafs and by the point Dubas put Keefe in cost, the Marlies had been thought-about by many the NHL’s 32nd staff. They’ve loved an extended string of playoff success, a giant finances and shared sources, all paying off within the 2018 Calder Cup and the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup with St. John’s.



Joe Bowen hosts a celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower on the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, January three, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES)

RETIRED NUMBERS/LEGENDS ROW

Dave Keon’s return, in time for the franchise’s 2017 centennial, and his nomination by a committee atop an inventory of 100 staff greats, healed some outdated wounds throughout the alumni and in the neighborhood.

Whereas the passing of Johnny Bower and Pink Kelly had been mourned, each had been alive to see their numbers correctly retired amongst 19 gamers so honoured and their statues on Legends Row, an extended overdue staff monument to the general public belief that’s the Leafs, begun in 2014. After a lot debate, the staff bench idea by sculptor Erik Blome stickhandled across the situation of how the assorted eras of the membership may very well be correctly acknowledged.

There’s house for yet another participant to be decided later — meant to be hoisting a Cup.