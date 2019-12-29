Decades after a 3-year-old fell off a San Diego bridge, she meets her rescuer

Bertha Loaiza was solely Three on the time. She has no reminiscence of the day her mom picked her up and stepped off the facet of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Loaiza, now 37, survived the 240-foot fall into the bay, however her mom didn’t.

She recovered from critical eye and leg accidents, believing for years automobile accident was in charge. In her grandmother’s home the place she grew up, no one talked about what actually occurred on Aug. four, 1985.

However at age 17, Loaiza got here throughout a videotape of reports protection of her mom’s suicide and the “miracle” youngster, the primary individual ever to plummet off the bridge into San Diego Bay and survive. “That looks like me,” she mentioned of the footage exhibiting slightly woman in a hospital mattress surrounded by dolls, letters and stuffed animals despatched by well-wishers from as far-off as Mississippi.

She watched the tape dozens of occasions and slowly put collectively the items. Her mom, 24-year-old Angelica Gomez, had parked her inexperienced Ford Pinto halfway throughout the bridge. Two fishermen later pulled the lady and her youngster out of the water. Docs speculated that Loaiza survived as a result of her mom held on to her and took the brunt of the affect.

However there was a lingering and haunting query: “Why did she take me with her?”

Loaiza noticed a therapist over time, joined an area chapter of Survivors of Suicide Loss, realized extra about her mom’s psychological sickness, which can have been triggered by a pending divorce. Coroner’s investigators discovered a enterprise card for a psychologist in her mom’s automobile.

“People with severe depression are in a really dark, ugly world, and I think she brought me with her because she believed she was the only one who could best take care of me,” Loaiza mentioned. “And in a way, she did. She shielded me at the end. She hurt me, but she saved me, too.”

Final 12 months, Loaiza shared her story with the Union-Tribune and different media as a part of a grassroots marketing campaign to get Caltrans to place up boundaries on the bridge — greater than 400 folks have died for the reason that span opened in 1969 — and as a option to elevate consciousness and ease the disgrace that usually surrounds suicide.

She caught the eye of native mental-health advocacy teams, who gave her awards, and he or she caught the attention of 1 explicit web reader in Nevada.

He was there that day in 1985.

Steven LeMaire had been on the job as a Harbor Police officer for 9 months — “a rookie, really,” he mentioned.

It was a Sunday afternoon. His patrol beat was within the north bay, round Shelter Island and Harbor Island. He ought to have been nowhere close to the bridge. However the boat patrolling the south bay had engine hassle, and LeMaire and his associate had been diverted to assist them.

Passing close to the bridge, he regarded up and noticed that site visitors was stopped. He advised his associate, who mentioned it was most likely routine upkeep. “But it’s Sunday,” LeMaire mentioned.

That’s when the decision got here in.

They raced to a spot the place a few civilian boats had been gathered. LeMaire may see one man within the water, holding a lady. He reached to drag her into his boat when somebody advised him there was one other sufferer.

“I went to the bow and they handed me Bertha,” he mentioned. “I wasn’t expecting a child.”

He may see a compound fracture in a single leg, and he or she wasn’t respiratory. He began CPR.

“She woke up and looked at me and I could see the terror in her eyes,” he mentioned. “Then she went unconscious again.” He continued resuscitating her.

They motored to a pier on the foot of Crosby Avenue, the place ambulances had been ready. LeMaire and his associate helped transfer the victims after which returned to their patrol duties.

“It was a big deal, and then they were gone,” he mentioned.

Months later, Arthur G. LeBlanc, the Harbor Police chief, despatched him a letter of commendation. “Your quick and effective action to triage the two victims, initiate first aid, and administer oxygen to the child was directly responsible for saving the life of the youngster,” it learn. “You will be happy to know that follow-up reports indicate the child has recovered completely, and you can take credit for that life.”

Years glided by. An harm compelled LeMaire to retire from the Harbor Police. He labored safety for an airline and is now, at age 59, an investigator for the state of Nevada. In all places he went, the woman from the bridge adopted him, in his nightmares.

“I thought I was a tough guy,” he mentioned. “I’d been in the military. But I wasn’t ready for that. I couldn’t get the image out of my head of her waking up and looking at me. I struggled with it for a long time before it finally subsided.”

He mentioned he hardly ever talked concerning the incident with co-workers, however at a luncheon earlier this 12 months, he advised a couple of of them the story. That received him enthusiastic about the woman, questioning how her life had turned out. He went on-line and skim an April 2018 Union-Tribune story about Loaiza coming ahead to speak about suicide and psychological well being and the Coronado bridge.

“I am glad she has made it to the point she is now in life,” LeMaire wrote in an e-mail to a Union-Tribune reporter. “If you happen to talk to her, please give her my best.”

“I owe him my life,” Loaiza mentioned of LeMaire. “I wouldn’t be here if he had given up on me.”

And, she mentioned, she had so much to be glad about since she went public along with her story.

Momentum appears to be constructing to place suicide boundaries on the bridge. She began a Survivors of Suicide Loss help group for Spanish audio system, which meets month-to-month on the YMCA within the Otay Mesa West neighborhood of southern San Diego. She acquired an award as a “stigma buster” from the native chapter of the Nationwide Alliance on Psychological Sickness.

Loaiza says she seems to be in any respect she has now — a husband, two kids, a job in healthcare, her advocacy tasks — and connects it to that Sunday afternoon greater than three many years in the past. “It feels like things are coming full circle,” she mentioned.

Loaiza and LeMaire have talked on the cellphone a couple of occasions. They’re buddies on Fb. And on Friday they met in individual.

LeMaire was in San Diego, ending up a cruise. He and Loaiza met for lunch. She introduced her household.

There have been hugs, and the form of smiles that include a vacation reward that neither noticed coming.

“Reunited,” Loaiza mentioned, “and in a much happier setting.”

Wilkens writes for the San Diego-Union Tribune