December 27, 2019 | 9:45am

A younger New York mother was hacked to loss of life by an ax assassin almost 4 a long time in the past — and now her 93-year-old father is vowing to see her killer face justice.

Robert Schlosser will journey from his house in Michigan to Rochester this June in hopes of closure within the loss of life of his daughter Cathy Krauseneck, who died in mattress of a Three-inch single strike ax wound to her head in 1982, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Thursday.

The case — which turned generally known as the “Brighton ax murder” — went chilly till this previous November, when authorities in Brighton introduced second-degree homicide prices towards Cathy’s husband, James Krauseneck.

“I’m going to go, hell or high water,” Schlosser stated concerning the upcoming trial. “I want to see him with the cuffs on.”

With help from the FBI and state-of-the-art DNA testing, Brighton police had been in a position to hyperlink James, now 68, to Cathy’s slaying. However they’ve been mum on the particular proof towards him and the outcomes of the testing have by no means been disclosed.

“The crime was in the early 1980s,” FBI Supervisory Particular Agent Jeremy Bell advised ABC 13 in 2016, when Cathy’s case was reopened. “The science behind the DNA has come a long way since that time, so we’re able to use that new science to help out the Brighton Police Department.”

The couple’s house within the Evans Farm neighborhood of Rochester was scrubbed clear of fingerprints and there have been indicators of a housebreaking — although nothing was taken.

James advised police he discovered his 29-year-old spouse lifeless of their bed room when he returned house from his job as an economist at Kodak Firm round 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, 1982.

The Krauseneck’s Three 1/2-year-old daughter, Sara, was house on the time however unhurt. The little lady advised police that she noticed a “bad man” in her mum or dad’s bed room, however James refused subsequent interviews with cops, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

The day after the homicide, James left Rochester with Sara in tow, to return to Michigan, the place his household lived. However his sudden departure raised crimson flags for Cathy’s circle of relatives.

“It was just impossible to figure out that he would do that,” stated Schlosser.

Police stated in November that he was unwilling to cooperate with the investigation — a declare his lawyer Michael Wolford has refuted.

“Jim’s innocence was clear 37 years ago; it’s clear today,” Wolford stated final month, in line with ABC Information. “At the end of the case, I have no doubt Jim will be vindicated.”

Sara has additionally stood by her father and “has never doubted her father’s innocence,” the lawyer added.

Krauseneck, who was 30 years outdated on the time of the crime and now lives in Arizona, has pleaded not responsible. He’s free on $100,000. The trial is about to start June 2.