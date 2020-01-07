December Safe2Tell tips down from November high, but still up over 2018

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Communications supervisor Linde Brinkhoff handles a Safe2Tell name on the Colorado State Patrol’s Denver regional communications heart on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Safe2Tell was based after the college taking pictures at Columbine Excessive College with the intention to assist defend college students in opposition to violence and suicide.

Colorado college students and others reported fewer issues about security in December than they’d the month earlier than, however Safe2Tell ideas continued to extend over the prior yr.

Legal professional Basic Phil Weiser mentioned ideas usually go down across the holidays, when college students spend fewer days at school. The annual quantity of ideas has elevated yearly since 2005.

The Safe2Tell program reported 2,100 ideas in December, which was about eight% greater than in December 2018. Considerations about suicide have been the highest purpose for ideas, adopted by medication and bullying.

College students and others have left 11,485 ideas thus far this college yr, a 25% improve in comparison with the 2018-2019 college yr. About 2.5% of ideas have been deliberately false.

To depart a tip, name 877-542-7233, go to Safe2Tell.org or by the Safe2Tell smartphone app.